'God has called him home': Community 'devastated' over heroic grandpa who died trying to save grandchild

A Louisiana grandfather drowned while trying to rescue his grandchild after she fell into a lake, according to multiple reports.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that a man drowned while attempting to rescue his grandchild at Bayou Lacombe, WDSU reported.

'There are no words to adequately express the void he has left in our lives or how deeply he is missed.'

The family identified the man as Chris Rushing, according to WDSU.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries describes Bayou Lacombe as a "complex including connecting bayous, canals, swamps, and marshes that are also associated with the Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge."

The sheriff's office said the young girl fell into the water, and Rushing jumped in to save her, but he began to struggle to stay afloat.

A woman jumped into the water and pulled the child out, according to police.

Fire personnel responded around 7:43 p.m. last Wednesday, WDSU reported.

Five swimmers initially searched the water, and firefighters recovered Rushing and immediately began performing life-saving measures.

The sheriff's office said Rushing was then transported to a local hospital, where he later passed away, the outlet reported.

Rushing's body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office, and an autopsy is being conducted.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Rushing's death is "believed to be an accidental drowning," according to WWL.

WWL reported that Rushing was an employee of the City of Covington's Office of Cultural Arts and Events.

Sarada Bonnett, executive director at Covington's Office of Cultural Arts and Events, said about Rushing, "It was never, 'Oh do I have to do that?' It was, 'How can I help? How can I make this better?' and he will be missed," WWL reported.

Bonnett wrote a post on the Facebook account for the Covington's Office of Cultural Arts and Events regarding Rushing's death.

"Over the past several days, our hearts have been broken. Losing our teammate, our friend, and our family member, Chris Rushing, has been one of the most difficult experiences we’ve ever faced," the statement reads. "There are no words to adequately express the void he has left in our lives or how deeply he is missed."

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District D Councilman Jimmy Inman said in a statement posted to Facebook that he was "devastated" over Rushing's death.

"My heart truly hurts," Inman said.

"Chris focused on making our world a better place," Inman continued. "He worked every day to do so."

Inman said of Rushing, "Some people are called heroes, but he truly was one, giving his own life attempting to help someone else in dire need."

Inman said Rushing made Covington a "better place."

"The Good Lord put him on a path where his purpose was to make our community a better place," Inman stated. "I saw him fairly regularly, and I can assure that, he did just that."

Inman said, "Covington is a better place. Chris made it so. That mission was accomplished, and now God has called him home."

Mayor Mark Johnson issued the following statement, according to WDSU: "Chris will be remembered for his ever-present smile, the joy that emanated from him and for his innate desire to help others. His passing is very difficult to process."

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to support Rushing’s family and raise funds for a nonprofit the family intends to establish in his name.

"Christopher Jerome Rushing was loved by everyone who met him," the crowdfunding campaign states. "He always had a smile on his face and a hug to give, and not one person had anything bad to say about him."

"His legacy as a hero will live on, as he passed away saving his grandbaby," the listing reads. "I know if he were here today, he would not think twice about the decision he made."

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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