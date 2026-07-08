The clock is ticking for Democrats as Platner scandal triggers campaign crisis — here's what to know

Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner found himself in hot water on Monday following new allegations of "sexual assault" by a woman who was described as having once dated him.

Now, Platner's campaign hangs in the balance as Democrat leaders pulled their endorsements in light of the new allegations.

'If a process for selecting a new nominee becomes necessary, it will be open, transparent, and inclusive.'

While Platner's leverage in keeping his candidacy seems to be drying up as quickly as his support from Democrats, the path ahead still has a few possibilities.

Here is what Platner's campaign looks like in the next week.

The first major test of the Platner campaign's longevity comes Monday.

Maine law stipulates that a vacancy may be declared and a replacement named only if the candidate withdraws on or before 5:00 p.m. ET on the second Monday in July.

RELATED: 'Taking time to reflect': Graham Platner responds to most recent sexual misconduct allegations against him

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The Maine Democratic Party, then, faces a problem: If Platner does not withdraw voluntarily, the party will not be able to name a replacement candidate prior to the election in November, barring Platner's death or a catastrophic illness.

Platner's name would be removed from the ballot if he withdrew his candidacy any time prior to 70 days away from the election, which falls in late August.

Seemingly aware that Platner's last remaining point of political leverage, if it can even be called that as his support dries up, some on the right, including Michael Knowles, have half-jokingly encouraged Platner to remain in the race lest the Democrats find a less politically damaging replacement candidate.

"Stand strong, Graham! Don't let the establishment steal this nomination from you! Whatever you do, don't drop out!" Knowles said on social media.

If, however, Platner decides not to heed Knowles' advice and drops out any time before next Monday's deadline, the Democrats will be scrambling to find a viable replacement before the end of the month.

The Maine Democratic Party, through the Democratic State Committee, will decide on the process by which a replacement candidate can be selected, assuming Platner voluntarily drops out.

This process, however, cannot begin until Platner formally withdraws his candidacy. To make matters worse for Democrats, the replacement candidate must be submitted by July 27 — a mere two weeks after the deadline for Platner's withdrawal.

"No process to elect a new nominee can commence unless the Platner campaign is suspended. If a process for selecting a new nominee becomes necessary, it will be open, transparent, and inclusive," a Monday statement from the Maine Democratic Party said.

"The sooner this process can begin, the more time we will have to administer an intentional and inclusive process for Mainers and Democrats.”

The Maine Wire's Steve Robinson suggested on Tuesday that there is "enough ambiguity" in the rules for selecting a candidate that "state party leaders will be making this up as they go along."

The Democratic State Committee, which consists of over 100 members including alternates, will be forced to agree on a replacement candidate in a two-week period.

A New York Times report, citing conversations with Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows' chief of staff, Kate McBrien, stated that officials have ruled out the option that the DSC will directly choose the nominee.

McBrien told the Times that she was unaware of any precedent in Maine for selecting a new Senate candidate post-primary.

The New York Times, citing two anonymous sources familiar with party officials' plans, also reported other possible plans include a pop-up convention on the weekend of July 25, immediately prior to the deadline, or a statewide caucus to "effectively redo the party's primary election."

Robinson suggested similar procedures like a snap election and a caucus, though he added that both would likely be "logistical nightmares and potential PR disasters."

Robinson added at the end of his post that even if Platner resigns within the appointed window and the party decides on a satisfactory procedure, the Democrats still have a third hurdle to overcome before the end of the month.

They will still have to "unite behind whoever emerges, raise tens of millions of dollars, and hope that Platner's radicals stay on the bandwagon and independent voters don't get lefty fatigue."

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