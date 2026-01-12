Naked woman 'trying to be a mermaid' in neighbor's pond charges at deputy who deploys taser — which has 'no effect': Police

A nude Louisiana woman trespassed into a pond on her neighbor's property to go skinny-dipping in an attempt to be a "mermaid," according to police. The female suspect reportedly refused to comply with officers' commands, prompting police to deploy a taser.

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday statement that officers were dispatched to a residence in the Linville community of Marion in November regarding a trespassing complaint.

'Sutton was taken to the ground, where she continued to resist detention and began kicking and punching the deputy.'

The caller told police that the neighbor was screaming while standing in a driveway. The caller claimed to have warned the suspect to stay off the property.

"Upon the patrol deputy’s arrival at the location, the suspect was located swimming, nude, in a pond on the caller’s property," police said.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Erin Elizabeth Sutton of Marion.

Sutton initially refused to exit the pond or speak with the deputy, telling police she was "trying to be a mermaid," according to the statement.

After repeated commands, Sutton eventually exited the pond. Due to the cold conditions, EMS was called to evaluate Sutton.

A deputy gave Sutton a blanket and attempted to escort her inside a residence to warm up, when the suspect suddenly charged toward the officer, according to police.

"After several commands, Sutton refused to comply, and the deputy deployed a taser, which had no effect," the statement read.

Police added, "Sutton was taken to the ground, where she continued to resist detention and began kicking and punching the deputy."

After Sutton was restrained, EMS transported her to a local hospital for medical treatment. Police said Sutton "threatened to kill deputies and paramedics" while being transported to the hospital.

Because Sutton required medical treatment at the scene, deputies obtained arrest warrants at a later date. A Third Judicial District Court judge signed off on the warrants.

Sutton on Tuesday turned herself in to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sutton was arrested on three felony counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, two felony counts of public intimidation, two felony counts of battery on a police officer, a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace/drunkenness, and a criminal trespassing misdemeanor charge.

Sutton's bond was set at $62,000. The sheriff's office on Monday told Blaze News that Sutton was still behind bars.

Fox News reported that it was not immediately clear if Sutton has retained legal representation.

