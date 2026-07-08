Trump administration official alleges 'human trafficking' amid first-of-its-kind H-1B fraud investigation

After months of calls for our leaders to investigate and put an end to legal immigration abuses, the Trump administration has begun to play offense.

On Wednesday, Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito appeared on Fox Business to announce a major development in the Department of Labor's fraud investigations.

'As the Inspector General, my top priorities are exposing fraud, protecting American workers, and putting criminals in cuffs.'

The focus, according to the inspector general, is on the H-1B visa program and PERM, otherwise known as the Program Electronic Review Management system. He said these investigations "without a doubt" have yielded evidence of fraud — and "human trafficking."

In the interview, D'Esposito said the Department of Labor will take "what we believe is probably the most aggressive action against foreign labor fraud by an inspector general in this administration."

He added that the agency has "already started to issue dozens of subpoenas. We are going to make sure that we track down every lead." He mentioned that there are "whistleblowers talking about some of the biggest companies, like Cognizant, who have been ... in chatter of issues with PERM and H-1B visas."

While the investigation does not in itself indicate any form of wrongdoing, according to Department of Labor data from the second quarter of 2026, it is true that Cognizant draws heavily from the H-1B program.

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In this three-month data set alone, Cognizant successfully certified approximately 3,440 H-1B visas, according to government data.

A similar review of PERM data from 2025 revealed that the top 10 companies that use this program are:

Microsoft Corporation;

FPL Food LLC;

Consolidated Catfish Producers LLC;

South Georgia Pecan Company;

JCG Foods of Georgia LLC;

Akash Management LLC;

Oracle America Inc.;

Merit Logistics;

Wal-Mart Associates Inc.; and

Salesforce Inc.

The PERM program had roughly 80,700 certified applications in 2025. However, it is important to note that this program is not itself a visa issuance program. Rather, it is a preliminary step toward approval in certain visa categories.

"My team, in conjunction with President Trump and Vice President Vance's Fraud Task Force, has worked relentlessly to uncover fraud, safeguard taxpayer dollars, and hold bad actors accountable. For far too long, fraudsters believed they could game the U.S. employment-based visa system and get away with it. They were wrong," D'Esposito said in a Tuesday press release.

"This isn't just paperwork fraud — it's the exploitation of vulnerable workers, forced labor, the displacement of American workers, and abusive human trafficking. As the Inspector General, my top priorities are exposing fraud, protecting American workers, and putting criminals in cuffs."

D'Esposito added that his team will be working closely with President Trump and Vice President Vance's Fraud Task Force "to exhaust every lead."

Blaze News reached out to Cognizant as well as the Office of the Inspector General but did not immediately receive a response.

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