Trump boxes Netanyahu's ears over Lebanon offensive, calls him 'f**king crazy': Report

President Donald Trump's tolerance for allied actions that undermine America's negotiations with Iran may have reached its limit.

Negotiators representing the U.S. and Iran appeared poised last week to advance the cause of peace between their respective nations, extend the fragile ceasefire that first went into effect in April, and open the Strait of Hormuz again to trade.

'Everybody hates you now.'

On Monday, Trump stated that "Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us."

Within hours of the president expressing optimism about resolving the unpopular conflict that is now in its 13th week — the peace talks began to quickly unravel.

Iranian state media and government officials indicated that Tehran was backing out of the talks largely over Israel's offensive in Lebanon and the escalations in Beirut that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced earlier in the day.

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Evan Vucci/Pool/Getty Images

Although he initially appeared apathetic — telling NBC News, for instance, "I think it's fine if they're done talking" — Trump attempted to resurrect the peace talks, calling Netanyahu to impress upon him the need to change course in Lebanon.

According to the president, Netanyahu agreed that "there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back."

Two U.S. officials and a third source briefed on the call revealed to Axios that Trump used some choice words and effectively "steamrolled" the Israeli prime minister.

One official, summarizing Trump's remarks to Netanyahu, claimed that the president effectively said, "You're f**king crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."

Netanyahu, who faces an outstanding warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, was indicted in 2019 in three Israeli criminal cases for alleged bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Last year, Trump called for Israel to pardon Netanyahu and/or drop his corruption case. Netanyahu's corruption trial is ongoing.

'Let’s see how long that lasts.'

The source briefed on the call told Axios that Trump was "pissed" and yelled at Netanyahu, "What the f**k are you doing?"

One of the U.S. officials claimed that Trump was aware of Hezbollah's attacks on Israel and the Jewish state's need to defend itself but was still convinced that Netanyahu's recent escalations were disproportionate.

Another U.S. official told Axios that Trump was also concerned over how many civilians Israel has killed in Lebanon. Well over 3,300 people have been killed and around 10,000 have been injured in the Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The White House did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Shortly after the call, Netanyahu confirmed he had spoken to Trump and "told him that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and citizens — Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut. This stance of ours remains unchanged. In parallel, the IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon."

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir publicly told Netanyahu after the call that "this is the time to tell our friend, President Trump — 'no.' Now is the time to do what is required and necessary to strike Hezbollah, to unleash the hands of our fighters, and to restore security to the north."

After stating that "talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump thanked Netanyahu for reversing course on his planned Beirut attacks in a Monday evening post on Truth Social and noted that both Israel and Hezbollah have tentatively agreed to stop shooting at one another.

"Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!" added Trump,

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