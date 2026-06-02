'White lives matter': UK erupts over footage of English teen's demise in handcuffs after stabbing by Sikh thug

Liberals in the United Kingdom have worked feverishly in recent years to paint white Britons uniquely as history's villains, undermine their unique claims to the isles, and erase them from British history.

What's more, police and some in the justice system have shown that they are willing to hold whites — white men in particular — to a different standard than virtually every other group.

The British public has now been confronted with incontrovertible evidence of this campaign's influence and impact in the case of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old Englishman who died at the feet of maligning and disbelieving police.

'Henry told officers that he could not breathe nine times.'

Walking home from a night out with his soccer team on Dec. 3, Nowak encountered a 23-year-old Sikh named Vickrum Digwa, who, on account of a religious exemption to the general ban on carrying knives in Britain, was armed.

In an unprovoked attack, Digwa stabbed the University of Southampton finance student repeatedly with an eight-inch blade — a blade that Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, later hid in an effort to aid her killer kin.

Digwa and his family members also proceeded to falsely tell police not only that Nowak was the real aggressor — a supposed racist who had attacked Digwa and knocked off his turban — but that Nowak hadn't been stabbed and was just exaggerating about his injuries.

Even as Nowak lay dying, officers from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reflexively entertained the Digwa family's lies and handcuffed the white teen. Nowak's handcuffs were removed only after the "severity of his condition was becoming clear," police claimed.

After much public clamor, the damning police body camera footage of Nowak's arrest was finally released on Monday, showing the nightmarish scene, including:

Digwa and his kin standing over the dying Englishman, then lying about what happened;

police dismissing Nowak's claims about being stabbed;

Nowak begging repeatedly for help while being handcuffed; and

a female officer suggesting they should confirm he was not stabbed, then aborting the effort after seeing one of Digwa's slash marks on the victim's face.

RELATED: 'No such thing as a defensive weapon': Judge warns Scottish axe girl she shouldn't have carried blades

William Mousley, the Southampton judge who oversaw the murder trial, noted in his sentencing remarks on Monday that after stabbing his "defenseless" victim, Digwa — accompanied by his brother, Gurpreet — abused the teen and made "films of Henry suffering" and trying to escape before the arrival of police.

"You lied to him that you had been attacked, picking up on his question about whether it had been accompanied by racism by falsely claiming that Henry had called you a 'Paki,'" said Mousley. "I am sure that Henry had said nothing racist."

Mousley sentenced Digwa to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years and 190 days before any consideration can be given to possible parole.

According to the BBC, the attorney general's office is reconsidering the prison sentence after being deluged by requests to review it under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, is set to be sentenced for attempting to help her son cover up his crime. Digwa's father, Moga Singh, and his brother, Gurpreet Digwa, have reportedly been slapped with multiple weapons charges and are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

After Digwa's sentencing, Mark Nowak, Henry's father, publicly addressed his dead son's egregious treatment by the Southampton police as evidenced in the video footage.

"When police arrived, Henry was lying on the floor, barely able to sit up and plainly in severe medical distress," said the bereaved father. "With his final words, he told officers that he could not breathe. He told them he had been stabbed. In fact, Henry told officers that he could not breathe nine times. He told them he had been stabbed four times."

"The response from one officer was 'I don't think you have, mate,'" continued Mark Nowak. "The police have said they were misled by the murderer and that the scene when they arrived was complex. Unfortunately, it seems to us the truth is much simpler."

Mark Nowak emphasized that police chose not to believe his son or the member of the public who called and reported someone claiming to have been stabbed. Instead, they dragged his bloody son across the gravel, wrenched his hands behind his back, handcuffed him, formally arrested him for assault, and read him his rights.

"Henry did not die with dignity. He did not die with the care he deserved. He lost consciousness before anyone believed him," said Mark Nowak.

'Look back in anger.'

While assigning to Digwa all blame for his son's death, Mark Nowak noted that his son should not have died in police custody and that "the way he was treated was inhumane and degrading."

The father noted further that, unlike his son, the Sikh murderer was curiously "afforded decency. He was believed. He was not handcuffed when arrested. He was not handcuffed when transported to the police station. As far as we understand, he was never handcuffed at all."

"The contrast is unbearable," said Mark Nowak.

Others around the U.K. and around the globe have reacted similarly to the police video.

Nigel Farage, the leader of the Reform UK Party, said, "This is the most shocking footage of discrimination that you will ever see. A white boy being handcuffed by police officers more concerned by an accusation of racism than an act of murder. This must be a turning point. White lives matter too."

Whereas Prime Minister Keir Starmer offered a weak response coupled with a condemnation of "knife crime," British Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe, formerly of the Reform UK Party and now the leader of Restore Britain, offered a forceful series of condemnations and demanded "prosecutions for what happened to Henry Nowak."

'Now this is the moment for real f**king change.'

"Young white British men are bleeding to death in the street as a direct result of our racist establishment. I will never forget, and I will never forgive," Lowe said on Tuesday.

Lowe vowed to "look back in anger" and suggested that were his party in power, Digwa would be put to death, "the police officers on the scene who allowed Henry to die [would] face criminal charges for gross negligence manslaughter," and "Digwa's foreign family [would] be deported."

"Sara Sharif. The Nottingham killer. The Manchester bomber. The grooming gangs. Now Henry Nowak," wrote Conservative Party MP Claire Coutinho, the shadow minister for equalities. "We have to unpick the mentality across our public services that says accusations of racism are more important than protecting the public from harm."

"If we stay the hand of those who are meant to protect the public, if we tie them up in knots with unconscious bias training and Islamophobia definitions, then we are making their jobs even more impossible and we can see from case after case that we are failing to protect the public from serious harm," added Coutinho.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badnoch similarly criticized the "training that the police have been given" and the "race action plans" implemented in the wake of the Black Lives Matter mania earlier this decade.

"Now this is the moment for real f**king change, not George Floyd, a dead crackhead in America," said activist Tommy Robinson.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Robert France, the temporary deputy chief constable, apologized on Thursday for the police's grievous mistreatment of Nowak, stating, "I am sorry that in the moments before he lost consciousness, [Nowak] had been handcuffed and arrested."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!