The NBA is finally going with a pro-America stance: 'We're proud'

Basketball fans are used to league-wide activism, but now the NBA has seemingly made a decision that will bring some normalcy to its fanfare.

By this point, viewers are no doubt used to the league promoting race-based activism, and most will probably remember the vaccine debacle that brought individual rights and bodily autonomy to the forefront.

'The NBA family has long believed in the unifying power of basketball.'

Now, in a league where players are quite literally rewarded for their activism, a partnership with sports trading-card company Topps and other America-focused groups is taking a front-row seat at the NBA Finals.

For the series between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, the players will wear patches that read "USA 250" on their jerseys to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States, the NBA reported.

According to Topps, players' patches will be removed after every game, and "select game-worn patches" will be featured inside "ultra-rare" trading cards.

The initiative is part of the NBA's year-long celebration of the United States, which was announced in January, alongside partnerships with several groups, some of which are less controversial than others.

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BREAKING: Every player in the 2026 NBA Finals will wear a USA 250 patch on their jersey. The patches will be removed after each game, with select game-worn patches later featured inside ultra-rare trading cards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xLwC4YAhe6

— Topps (@Topps) June 1, 2026

"The 250th birthday of the United States offers the NBA family a wonderful opportunity for reflection and civic engagement, and we're proud to help bring communities together through hands-on service," said the NBA's senior vice president of social impact and inclusion, Barbara Bush.

"The NBA family has long believed in the unifying power of basketball and the importance of taking collective action to strengthen our communities," Bush added.

To that end, the NBA has been working with the organizations Military250, Stand Together, and America250.

Military250 is described as a national initiative dedicated to honoring the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps, as well as focusing on veterans and military families.

Stand Together is an organization that is more political in nature, pledging to work through the country's toughest issues while offering discussion on topics like immigration, freedom of speech, and criminal justice.

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Elizabeth Ruiz/Getty Images

America250 is more direct. Its website says it is focused on inspiring fellow Americans to reflect on the country's past, strengthen their "love of country," and to renew their "commitment to the ideals of democracy."

In addition to the America-themed NBA trading cards, Topps announced it will have "Freedom 250" cards for the upcoming UFC event at the White House.

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