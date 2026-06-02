Just 1 MLB team opts out of Pride Night as league shifts toward LGBT 'package'

Gay pride is still the norm for Major League Baseball, but the way teams are going about it is slowly changing.

Throughout June, pro baseball teams will once again put their marketing budgets toward recognizing lesser-held sexual orientations, with 97% of teams participating in the festivities.

'46% of MLB fans claim "Pride Nights make them ‘less likely’ to attend MLB games."'

At the same time, though, these promotions have become increasingly unpopular among sports fans. Several recent studies have pointed to a near-even split between supporters and detractors; for example, Forbes noted a study that found "48-55% rated the Pride promotions negatively or neutral."

Civic Science's own research found that 46% of MLB fans claim "Pride Nights make them ‘less likely’ to attend MLB games."

Furthermore, a Morning Consult study stated that "almost half of U.S. adults (47%) said they support leagues hosting Pride Nights."

To that end, the only MLB team that has refrained from hosting Pride Night is the Texas Rangers, which have never hosted such an event. They do sell Pride-themed merchandise online, however.

Blaze News reached out to other MLB teams to find out whether they have changed their approach to Pride Nights for 2026 given the growing division it has sown among fans.

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Teams that responded mostly followed a new Pride Night trend being adopted by many MLB franchises: Instead of having a grand celebration and handing out gay-themed merchandise to all ticket-holders, fans have the option to purchase a special Pride package that includes tickets and memorabilia.

The St. Louis Cardinals organization is focused on making sure all fans "feel welcome at the ballpark, are respectful towards others, and can freely share in the commonality of our love for the Cardinals and the game of baseball," a Cardinals spokesperson told Blaze News.

The Cards are offering a Pride-themed team cap for fans who buy a "theme ticket."

The Cincinnati Reds commented that they have partnered with "Cincinnati Pride" and honored a recipient with a Pride Community Advocate Award. As part of their special ticket package, the Reds have included a cross-body bag that features the transgender flag on the strap.

A representative of the Detroit Tigers asked Blaze News for further context about the Pride-related questions but did not provide a response to any of the queries. Among many other promotions like "Juneteenth" jerseys, the Tigers are offering a Pride package that includes a rainbow-strapped belt bag.

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The New York Yankees told Blaze News that they would continue to work with organizations to celebrate the Legacy of Pride, which has included donations to the Yankees-Stonewall Scholarship Initiative. "Stonewall" refers to a riot at a gay bar in New York City that was raided by police in 1969.

The Yankees organization noted that they have partnered with groups like Jewish Queer Youth, an organization that allegedly "empowers Jewish queer teens."

The Yankees will also offer limited-edition Yankees Pride caps that are sold with specific tickets.

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