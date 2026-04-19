5 pro athletes who boldly take a knee — for Jesus Christ

When most athletes look back on their glory days, it's the game-winning plays and the intense team camaraderie they want to relive.

Not former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

'My victory was secure on the cross ... and it doesn't matter if I win this tournament or lose this tournament.'

Ten years after he first knelt in protest during the National Anthem, the onetime culture warrior has written a book. His publisher describes "The Perilous Fight" as "equal parts memoir and manifesto."

Kaepernick may miss that era — after opting out of his contract in 2017, he never played for another NFL team again — but it's safe to say most fans are happy to have moved on.

In fact, there's been a different kind of rebellion brewing in pro sports lately — quieter and less disruptive, but no less profound.

Players taking a knee today are more likely doing it to pray than posture — and they don't seem especially concerned with who's watching.

While faith has always had its place in sports, this boldness is something new. These aren't symbolic gestures or vague references to "the man upstairs" but unabashed statements of conviction: Christ comes first.

Here are five Christian athletes proudly living their faith.

1. C.J. Stroud

Stroud doesn't treat faith as a postgame add-on. The Houston Texans quarterback consistently credits his success to God.

Even after a career-worst performance led to a crushing playoff loss against the Patriots, Stroud kept it in perspective: "Before I do anything, I want to give God the glory — my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Without Him, I'm nothing. I just appreciate Him giving me this opportunity, this platform to play this great game with this great organization."

2. Brock Purdy

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49ers quarterback Brock Purdy may have been last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but his subsequent success has shown he's no "Mr. Irrelevant." His legendary predecessor Steve Young says that makes sense, considering that the greatest QBs aren't flashy, but "at peace."

The secret to Purdy's serenity? Founding his identity on faith, not football: "No matter what I’m going to face moving forward ... football, God, and Jesus are going to be my identity."

3. Scottie Scheffler

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For someone who's the highest ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler doesn't seem too interested in keeping score.

After his second Masters victory in 2024, the 29-year-old made it clear that he's got his eyes on a higher prize.

"My buddies told me this morning, my victory was secure on the cross," he said. "And that's a pretty special feeling to know that I'm secure for forever, and it doesn't matter if I win this tournament or lose this tournament. My identity is secure for forever."

4. Clayton Kershaw

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Clayton Kershaw was always the kind of player who let his performance do the talking. Over 18 years pitching for the Dodgers, the left-hander racked up three Cy Young awards, 3,000 strikeouts, and three World Series titles — including last year's, his final season.

He brings that quiet excellence to his life as a Christian as well, putting his time and energy into Kershaw's Challenge, the Christian charity he and his wife run. When the Dodgers insisted on holding "Pride Night" in 2025, he countered by writing "Genesis 9:12-16" on his hat — drawing attention to the rainbow's older, sacred meaning.

5. Stephen Curry

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Stephen Curry may have been born into basketball — his father played for the Charlotte Hornets — but it was his family's deep faith that formed his life.

Early in his career as a Golden State Warrior, the gifted point guard made his priorities clear:

The Holy Spirit is moving through our locker room in a way I’ve never experienced before. It’s allowing us to reach a lot of people, and personally I am just trying to use this stage to share how God has been a blessing to my life and how He can be the same in everyone else’s.

More than a decade later, Curry is still at the top of his game — and making sure his three kids get the same faith-first upbringing he did.