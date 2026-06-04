4 Republicans vote with Democrats to rebuke Trump on Iran war

The U.S. House of Representatives successfully passed a rebuke against the president's U.S.-Israeli joint strikes on Iran on Wednesday.

Democrats in the House narrowly passed the resolution by a vote of 215 to 208, with four Republicans joining their political opponents.

'I told Iran, "It's time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You've been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!'''

A White House official expressed to ABC News the view that the resolution is unconstitutional.

"President Trump will continue to protect our national security using his constitutional authority as commander in chief while being transparent with Congress," the official said.

The official added that the resolution is unlikely to pass in the Senate, but even if it were to pass, it would have "no force or effect."

The four Republicans who voted with Democrats were Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Tom Barrett of Michigan, and Warren Davidson of Ohio.

The Senate is working on a separate version that would force the president to end the war, but even if the Senate passed it and got approval from the House, Trump could easily veto it.

The president has been trying to negotiate a ceasefire agreement with Iran, but the regime's nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz have been sticking points between the two nations.

Also on Wednesday, Iran's foreign ministry defended the regime's attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait by accusing the Middle Eastern countries of allowing the U.S. to launch attacks from bases within their borders.

"Any hostile act will be met with an immediate, decisive response. What sanctions and war failed to achieve won't be won with more war," Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana told reporters the wartime resolution was "dangerous" and "untimely."

Trump berated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Axios, for threatening the peace negotiations by attacking Lebanon.

"You're f**king crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this," the president said, according to a summary by one of the officials.

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On Tuesday, the president posted an update on negotiations on Truth Social that denied some media reports claiming talks between the nations had ended.

"The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today," Trump posted.

"Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, 'It's time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You've been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!'" he added.

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