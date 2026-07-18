Video shows Canadian 'illegal alien' slapping teen; assault suspect 'has no business being in our country': DHS

The U.S. Department of Homeland security said a video it posted on X Thursday shows Canadian "illegal alien" — Kaitlyn Tracey — slapping a teenager.

The DHS added that the "maple leaf menace" — who was arrested after the alleged assault in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, earlier this month and then placed in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — "has no business being in our country."

'Our message is clear: If you come into our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you.'

The video the DHS posted shows a red-haired female with tattoos and wearing a black baseball hat appearing to twice slap another female on a boardwalk and then walking away with a male.

Police said: "The female suspect began yelling at the female juvenile over patriotic-colored sweatpants with political wording. The female suspect was then seen on video striking the juvenile female, once to the body and once to the face, with an open hand. The female suspect then left the scene without being identified."

While the victim of the alleged assault seen on the video was wearing shorts, she does appear to be wearing a tank top with the numbers "250" on the front — presumably in regard to America's 250th anniversary celebrated on July 4. The incident occurred July 3.

The following video contains a partial clip of the alleged slaps:

RELATED: Canadian female, 33, accused of slapping teen girl wearing pro-Trump clothing on NJ boardwalk. Now suspect is in ICE custody.

Police department detectives conducted an investigation, and police said they identified Tracey on July 6 as the suspect in connection with the incident.

Tracey was charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment, and obstruction, police said, adding that Tracey early on Monday was taken into custody without incident, processed, and transported to Ocean County Jail.

Blaze News on Wednesday morning checked ICE records, which show Tracey is in ICE custody at its Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark, N.J. The DHS told Blaze News that is where Tracey "will remain pending her immigration proceedings."

“She entered the United States on April 14, 2024, on a visa set to expire on September 6, 2024," the DHS added to Blaze News. "In violation of our nation’s laws, she overstayed her visa and failed to depart."

“Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE is targeting the worst of the worst. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.," the DHS added to Blaze News. "Our message is clear: If you come into our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you.”

Fox News said a man identifying himself on social media as Tracey's husband, Matthew Geroni, disputed the allegations in an interview with NJ.com and said the incident was "blown out of proportion."

Fox News added that Geroni told NJ.com: "A person like Kate does not belong in any facility. My wife has never been in trouble in her entire life. She's never had any kind of situation like this. This one little situation that was really a nothingburger when it happened has been blown so out of control by conservatives online that it has caused my wife to be put in a detention center."

More from Fox News:

Geroni also posted several emotional videos to social media after Tracey's arrest, saying he was trying to find an immigration attorney and pleading for help.



"I need help. I don't know what to do," he said in one video. "I need an immigration lawyer. ... I need my wife."



Geroni also said he created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Tracey's legal defense and immigration costs before it was removed from the platform. Before it was taken down, the fundraiser said it had been organized by friends to help cover Tracey's legal expenses and immigration-related costs.



In another video, Geroni claimed the campaign was removed after what he described as a coordinated mass reporting campaign by a "Facebook group of MAGA supporters."

But Fox News said a GoFundMe spokesperson disputed Geroni's claim and noted that the fundraiser was removed for violating the platform's policies.

"GoFundMe's terms of service prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes," the spokesperson said, according to the news network. "Consistent with this long-standing policy, the fundraiser was removed from the platform and fully refunded."

Fox News said Francis R. Hodgson, Tracey's attorney, declined to comment; court records show Tracey is scheduled to appear in Ocean County Superior Court on Aug. 4.

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