Canadian female, 33, accused of slapping teen girl wearing pro-Trump clothing on NJ boardwalk. Now suspect is in ICE custody.

A 33-year-old Canadian female is accused of slapping a teenage girl wearing pro-Trump clothing on a boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, earlier this month — and now the suspect is in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The accused — Kaitlyn E. Tracey — was recording on her phone July 3 when she approached the teen and her friends, NJ.com reported, citing court documents.

'I need help.'

The teen was wearing sweatpants containing the words "Trump" and “ICE," the outlet reported. Police said Tracey "began yelling at the female juvenile over patriotic colored sweatpants with political wording."

Police added that Tracey "was then seen on video striking the juvenile female, once to the body and once to the face, with an open hand. The female suspect then left the scene without being identified."

Police department detectives conducted an investigation, and police said they identified Tracey on July 6 as the suspect in connection with the incident.

Tracey was charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment, and obstruction, police said, adding that Tracey early on Monday was taken into custody without incident, processed, and transported to Ocean County Jail.

NJ.com, citing court papers, reported that Tracey is a Canadian citizen who entered the United States with a passport in 2024.

Indeed, NJ.com added that a man who identified himself as Tracey's husband said Tracey is being turned over to ICE.

Blaze News on Wednesday morning checked ICE records, which show Tracey is in ICE custody at its Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark, N.J.

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Image source: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

NJ.com said court records indicate Tracey is scheduled for an Aug. 4 court appearance.

"I need help," Matthew Geroni said in a video posted to TikTok, according to NJ.com. "I need my wife. I don't want her to get hurt."

The New York Post reported that Geroni is an American citizen who married Tracey "a little over three years ago" and has been sharing his wife's story with his 140,000 followers.

The paper added that Tracey had been living in Asbury Park with her husband.

More from the Post:

Geroni didn’t mention Tracey’s alleged assault of a teen girl that led to her arrest during his public plea, instead claiming the entire situation was being taken out of context.



He created a GoFundMe page for his wife’s legal expenses but was forced to take it down a short time later after a “Facebook group of MAGA supporters” mass-reported it, he said. [...]



Geroni, who routinely posts videos mocking Republicans, described himself as the “Clown of Asbury Park” and the “Jester of the Jersey Shore.”



He claimed cops told his wife to leave the boardwalk after the alleged assault because they didn’t have enough to charge her before Tracey later turned herself over to police after an arrest warrant was issued.

Tracey's attorney, Francis R. Hodgson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday, according to NJ.com.

NJ.com added that the victim was not injured and that her age is redacted in court documents.

Police said, "We would like to thank the Asbury Park Police Department, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, The 11th District of the Toronto Police Service, and the United States Custom and Border Protection Intelligence Team for their assistance during this investigation."

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