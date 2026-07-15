Campaign insider reveals why Spencer Pratt paid the Crips and Bloods

A political aide to former reality TV star Spencer Pratt revealed just how far his campaign went to compete in the heavily Democrat-leaning electorate for Los Angeles mayor.

Pratt narrowly missed the cutoff to compete in the runoff election, but he has vowed to continue his fight to save Los Angeles from socialist policies and politicians.

'It was an experiment in completely upending the traditional politico paradigm, so we didn't have any political advisers. It was just me and Spencer.'

In an interview with Christopher Rufo on the "Rufo & Lomez" podcast Tuesday, Pratt's creative director, Gabriel Mann, revealed the unorthodox steps they took in the campaign to spread his message.

"There was no help — we begged people for help with our ground game — so we had to create our own," Mann said on BlazeTV.

"And you know what we did? We spent, I think, $100,000 paying the Bloods and the Crips. I'm not joking. Totally aboveboard, totally legal. We paid the Bloods and the Crips to go do ballot harvesting for us in their neighborhoods," he said.

"And that was the one thing that Spencer did that I think shocked a lot of people. I mean, we're in South Central, and we were partying," Mann added.

"What was their response to you guys?" co-host Jonathan "Lomez" Keeperman asked.

"Tremendous!" Mann replied.

Keeperman joked that the South Central residents were not likely to be high-propensity voters.

"They're not, but the people who showed up, the people with whom we interfaced, they're very engaged, and some of them — I had this 52-year-old mom come up to me in South Central, and she was like, 'My daughter is hooked on crack, and I cannot get anybody to help me. She's out on the streets. I can't get her home. I have no support,'" Mann said.

"She was like weeping, and I grabbed her by the arm and [said], 'Come talk to Spencer. We're gonna figure this out,'" he added.

The video closes out with scenes of Pratt talking to the woman and comforting her over her daughter's plight.

RELATED: TMZ tries to nuke Spencer Pratt's mayoral campaign — and gets bitten in the Bass

"There was no help. We begged people for help with our ground game. We had to create our own."



Spencer Pratt’s Creative Director @Hotshot_Movie tells @christopherrufo and @L0m3z they paid the Bloods and the Crips $100,000 to do ballot harvesting in their neighborhoods: pic.twitter.com/30hnUb3c5v

— BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) July 14, 2026

"I know a lot of people try to portray their campaign as grassroots, but, I mean, this was legitimately grassroots. ... It was an experiment in completely upending the traditional politico paradigm, so we didn't have any political advisers. It was just me and Spencer," Mann said.

Since the jungle primary election, Pratt published a video setting out all the evidence of possible election fraud.

The entire podcast video with Mann can be viewed on the YouTube channel for Rufo and Lomez.

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