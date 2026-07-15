Fire that destroyed one of NYC’s oldest wooden churches was intentionally set, FDNY determines

The fire that ravaged a 173-year-old Brooklyn church last month has been determined to be incendiary, meaning it was deliberately set.

Fire marshals announced the determination Tuesday, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

'Now we understand it is intentional, which brings another layer of grief to myself, as well as the congregation and the community.'

The New York Daily News had previously reported, citing FDNY sources, that the FDNY and NYPD were investigating the incident as a possible case of arson.

A person of interest was seen walking around South Bushwick Reformed Church shortly before a fire erupted around 1:20 p.m. on June 19. A three-alarm fire was then triggered, causing nearly 200 first responders to rush to the scene.

The church was empty at the time, according to the FDNY.

By 3:35 p.m., firefighters had managed to bring the flames under control, yet the church had sustained significant damage, including the collapse of the steeple into the roof.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.

A GoFundMe was created by the church shortly after the tragedy to, as Pastor James E. Steward II wrote, raise money for "emergency stabilization of the property, temporary worship space, replacement of damaged equipment and furnishings, community outreach ministries, architectural and engineering assessments, and restoration and rebuilding efforts.”

As of Wednesday morning, the church has raised almost $16,000, with a fundraising goal of $26,000.

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"Now we understand it is intentional, which brings another layer of grief to myself, as well as the congregation and the community," Steward told CBS News.

"Whoever is responsible for this ultimately has to answer to God,” he added.

South Bushwick Reformed Church was built in 1853 and declared a city landmark by the Landmarks Preservation Commission in 1968. Under landmark classification, the LPC “must approve in advance any alteration, reconstruction, demolition, or new construction affecting the designated building.”

The church was one of only eight surviving wooden landmarked houses of worship in the entirety of New York City, with the congregation itself dating back to Dutch settlers in the 17th century.

South Bushwick Reformed Church, Brooklyn, New York, circa 1975. Edmund Vincent Gillon/Museum of the City of New York/Getty Images

In the weeks following the fire, church leaders fought to preserve as much of the landmark as possible, hoping portions of the remaining structure could be stabilized and incorporated into a future restoration.

The Department of Buildings had moved toward demolishing the remaining structure, but that effort was paused Tuesday after the DOB granted the church’s request for a hold on demolition through Saturday, according to the Bushwick Historic Preservation Association.

The pause gives the church time to try to save its fellowship hall, a church extension built in 1881 as a Sunday school building.

“In an incredible reversal of fortune, WE JUST SECURED A HOLD ON THE DEMOLITION!” the group wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “This morning, the DOB reached out giving us another chance and this time our submission was accepted.”

The church “finally put together a team of engineers and contractors and came up with a plan to stabilize the rectory side of the building in a way that wouldn’t endanger workers on site,” DOB press secretary Andrew Rudansky said.

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