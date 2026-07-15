A young black man died 'in proximity to white people.’ Now his family has crowdfunded over $650,000.

18-year-old Nolan Wells mysteriously disappeared on July 4th while with a group of friends, before his body was discovered just off of Horn Island in Mississippi.

The case has picked up national attention because Wells was the only black one among his white friends — and while details of what happened are still muddy, Al Sharpton and Ben Crump are all over it.

“Obviously, Al Sharpton, Ben Crump, Nolan Wells’ family are suggesting that it’s more than a drowning. And I think we’re starting to figure out why,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock explains.

The family has launched a GoFundMe, which has passed $650,000 and continues to climb.

“They’re following in a pattern that we saw from Karmelo Anthony’s family. Karmelo Anthony murdered Austin [Metcalf], somehow started a GoFundMe or GiveSendGo, raised nearly a million dollars off of murdering Austin Metcalf, and allegedly this was to offset the legal fees of the Karmelo Anthony family,” Whitlock explains.

“But clearly people have recognized that if your son or daughter — black — dies in any proximity to white people, you can racialize that, start a GoFundMe, and collect, at a minimum, hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he says.

“What are the legal fees that the Nolan Wells family are offsetting here? Maybe it’s this independent autopsy, but this seems like a money-grab,” he speculates. “This seems like ‘my black child has died and I’m owed reparations. I’m owed some sort of financial settlement because my black child died in proximity to a white person, and I get to launch a charity off of this tragedy, and that money will help soothe the pain of the loss of my child.’”

Whitlock believes that while the argument for needing hundreds of thousands of dollars could be that “Mississippi is so racist” that the money is needed to get “law enforcement in Mississippi to pursue the truth,” "there’s also the other argument that some people could make is ‘if I don’t have money, I can’t manipulate the truth. I can’t produce the truth that I want,’” he says.

“And I’m pointing to Karmelo Anthony as he laid the blueprint,” he continues. “But maybe I should point even further back that this has been the point of the entire Black Lives Matter movement from the get-go.”

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