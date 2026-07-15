L-R: Christian VAISSE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; David Becker/Getty Images
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Christopher Nolan: Our 'Odyssey' avoids 'cultural prejudices' to appeal to 'modern audiences'
July 15, 2026
'We went back to what's in the archaeology.'
Director Christopher Nolan defended his cinematic choices for "The Odyssey" in a recent interview, which interestingly included a focus on historical accuracy.
Nolan's remarks come as he has faced a landslide of criticism in the lead-up to the film's release, particularly for the way he has chosen to cast the ancient Greek story.
'I just want to make it feel very fresh for modern audiences.'
Digging in
Most notably, Nolan cast Mexican-born Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o to play Greek princess Helen of Troy. This was in addition to tapping transgender actress Elliot Page to play Greek warrior Sinon, despite Page having a lengthy movie career as Ellen Page, including in Nolan's 2010 hit "Inception."
Nevertheless, Nolan did not address his casting choices in a recent interview, and while he did praise some of his actors, he made a peculiar argument for why historical accuracy is important.
"We went back to what's in the archaeology. What does that tell us? And what gaps does that leave?" Nolan rhetorically asked Channel 4.
"What do we know about Homer's time? How were things portrayed in the earliest possible portrayals of that? And looking at how do you create a consistent and accessible world around that that feels vital and and credible."
RELATED: Elliot Page, Travis Scott, and ancient Greece: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ is unrealistic — but should anyone care?
Greek to me
While Nolan argued for historical accuracy in architecture, he made a different argument when asked about the "very modern" language used in the film. Nolan said the use of old English in similar depictions is only due to cultural bias.
"You look at the ancient world — people tend to view it in weird ways; there's a lot of cultural prejudice," Nolan argued. "They're sort of elevating it because it's old, you know, whatever it is. When you go to the poem, what you find is something that's really earthy and grounded and accessible."
Still, the 55-year-old said he wanted an updated take on the film and to avoid any illogical assumptions some audiences may have.
"I just want to center it on that and make it feel very fresh for modern audiences and do away with some of those assumptions that aren't based on anything logical. They're just, as I say, cultural prejudices or things over time," Nolan added.
RELATED: Christopher Nolan’s shocking woke sellout: Weaponizing Homer’s Western classic AGAINST the West
Los Angeles, 2010. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Horsing around
The director's use of the dreaded term "modern audiences" set off many in the comments section, who see it as a signal that the movie will be overtly progressive in tone.
Viewers called the term "a huge red flag" and a reason to be "immediately out."
"'Modern audience' lol no thanks," another viewer wrote, while a recent remark asked, "Is this modern audience with you in the room, right now?"
As for Nolan's pick for Sinon, the character is typically viewed as a soldier who helped deceive Trojans into accepting the Trojan Horse inside their walls. According to GreekMythology.com, Sinon's "lies, courage, and careful acting" made him one of the most "important figures in the story of the Trojan Horse."
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
andrewsaystv
Andrew Chapados
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.@andrewsaystv →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.