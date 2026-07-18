Digital memory card dropped at store leads to discovery of hundreds of thousands of child porn files

Law enforcement officials said a search warrant of a 40-year-old man's devices led to the discovery of hundreds of thousands of child porn images and videos.

The disturbing discovery was made after the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was contacted by workers at a Stater Bros. grocery store in the picturesque mountain town of Lake Arrowhead.

Surveillance video from the store allegedly showed Quinn dropping the microSD memory card.

A worker found a microSD memory card and turned it over to police in June 2026.

Deputies reviewed the card and found "thousands of digital media depicting child pornography" that included "infants and juveniles performing sexual acts." Some of the media was generated by artificial intelligence, but others were real.

Investigators were able to connect the card to Adam James Quinn, a resident of Lake Arrowhead. Surveillance video from the store allegedly showed Quinn dropping the microSD memory card.

Deputies then performed a search warrant at Quinn's residence and seized other microSD cards as well as hard drives, flash drives, laptops, other computers, and his phone.

They allegedly found hundreds of thousands of child porn files on the devices.

Quinn was arrested on Wednesday and charged with possession of child pornography.

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Lake Arrowhead. Don Kelsen/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Police released his booking photo in hopes of obtaining other information from the public that might help their investigation.

Lake Arrowhead is a small town with about 12,000 residents located in the San Bernardino Mountains.