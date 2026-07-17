CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
One airline makes special offer to snowflake passengers wanting to boycott Trump International Airport, leaked memo says
July 17, 2026
The memo apparently even offers suggested wording that airline agents could employ.
Anti-Trump passengers to Florida who will suffer trauma from flying into President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach may have a free option available to them from one airline.
Many on the left claimed to be boycotting the airport after it was officially renamed on July 9. It was previously named Palm Beach International Airport.
The airline pushed back ... and claimed their rules 'don't allow for changes because of an airport's name or three-letter code.'
According to a memorandum sent to United Airlines reservation agents and obtained by Live and Let's Fly, passengers who object to landing at the airport could be rerouted to Ford Lauderdale Airport or Miami International Airport.
The memo even offers a statement that agents can use when confronted by a snowflake passenger:
"I understand that you'd rather not fly to this airport anymore. We can look at nearby airports like Fort Lauderdale or Miami instead. Is that an acceptable alternative?" the memo suggests, according to Live and Let's Fly.
The airline pushed back in a statement to the New York Post and claimed its rules "don't allow for changes because of an airport's name or three-letter code."
The president's Trump Force One plane was the first to land on the tarmac of the airport after the name change. Many of his supporters and allies praised the decision to change the name, which was signed into law by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
"There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor," Eric Trump responded on social media at the time.
RELATED: Outrage erupts over new passport celebrating America's 250th — and guess whose image is on it
"Congratulations Dad — I'm happy to have played a big role in making this happen," the president's son continued.
The airline also said the memorandum was poorly worded and that passengers may make changes to their ticket for many reasons without incurring charges.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.