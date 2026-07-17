One airline makes special offer to snowflake passengers wanting to boycott Trump International Airport, leaked memo says

Anti-Trump passengers to Florida who will suffer trauma from flying into President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach may have a free option available to them from one airline.

Many on the left claimed to be boycotting the airport after it was officially renamed on July 9. It was previously named Palm Beach International Airport.

The airline pushed back ... and claimed their rules 'don't allow for changes because of an airport's name or three-letter code.'

According to a memorandum sent to United Airlines reservation agents and obtained by Live and Let's Fly, passengers who object to landing at the airport could be rerouted to Ford Lauderdale Airport or Miami International Airport.

The memo even offers a statement that agents can use when confronted by a snowflake passenger:

"I understand that you'd rather not fly to this airport anymore. We can look at nearby airports like Fort Lauderdale or Miami instead. Is that an acceptable alternative?" the memo suggests, according to Live and Let's Fly.

The airline pushed back in a statement to the New York Post and claimed its rules "don't allow for changes because of an airport's name or three-letter code."

The president's Trump Force One plane was the first to land on the tarmac of the airport after the name change. Many of his supporters and allies praised the decision to change the name, which was signed into law by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor," Eric Trump responded on social media at the time.

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"Congratulations Dad — I'm happy to have played a big role in making this happen," the president's son continued.

The airline also said the memorandum was poorly worded and that passengers may make changes to their ticket for many reasons without incurring charges.

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