INSANE videos from unhinged Democratic debate to replace Graham Platner are going hilariously VIRAL

Democrats who are still hoping to win one of Maine's seats in the U.S. Senate after Graham Platner's unceremonious exit were likely disappointed by the Democratic debate Thursday.

The social media team for the Republican National Committee had a field day posting various clips from the debate that displayed the candidates' absurdity and/or extremism.

'They say we want to hurt people. I don't want to hurt anybody, I just want to use the bathroom.'

Transgender-identifying candidate Ashley Webb got the most attention with the bizarre statements he made from the stage. In one video, Webb tries to list his qualifications to serve in the Senate.

"I ran for office several times. Didn't win," Webb explained with a brief laugh, "but I did run. And then, I'm a songwriter, and then I write my own books."

Then Webb, who was wearing a dress, added: "I wouldn't lie to the people, and I wouldn't deceive the people, like we're being deceived right now ... like what's going on with ICE."

Webb went on to explain why he supported the rights of trans-identifying individuals to use any bathroom.

"And then with the trans community, we're being dehumanized," Webb said. "They say that we want to hurt people. I don't want to hurt anybody, I just want to use the bathroom. ... If they want me to use the men's room, I will, but I don't want to be assaulted."

Webb also supported expansion of gun restrictions nationally.

"I think a national red flag law would probably be more appropriate. If you're a danger to society, you shouldn't have a gun," he said in another video posted by the RNC.

Other candidates used the platform to bash the Democratic Party and to advocate abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

And many had warm thoughts about Platner, despite his embarrassing shortcomings.

"The single idea from Graham Platner that spoke most deeply to me is that he's right. The democracy that we thought we had has been deeply corrupted by those in power in Washington," said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who failed miserably to unseat incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R) in 2014.

"We need someone who's gonna stand up for Mainers, and Graham Platner was right! The system's rigged!" said Dan Kleban, co-founder of Maine Beer Company.

The New York Post compiled a video of some of the cringiest moments from the debate.

RELATED: WATCH: Graham Platner's video denial of sexual assault sounds EERILY similar to that of Eric Swalwell

After the debate ended, a television commentator tried to gently acknowledge the lack of pizzazz from the candidates.

"When it comes to charisma, Platner had a lot of advantages. ... I don't think that any of those people that we saw just now have that card to play," Ron Schmidt said.

The winner of the Democratic scramble to replace Platner will go up against Collins in November.

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