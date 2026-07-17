Glenn Beck rips Tim Walz's SICKENING defense of predator

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is in the headlines again after coming to the defense of the now-deported immigrant he previously pardoned — even though the immigrant was convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

In his response to the Trump administration, Walz appears to be exploiting the empathy of his Democrat voters and ignoring the disturbing reality of what the immigrant did.

“Tim Walz and people like him will take that compassion and they will abuse it,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck begins.

“Walz responded to the Trump administration because Trump deported a pedophile that was a legal immigrant here that Tim Walz had pardoned,” he says. “You’re pardoning a pedophile?”

“So Tim Walz comes out and talks about the Trump administration deporting that illegal migrant convicted of raping a 10-year-old girl. How is Tim Walz not being recalled? Why is there not an impeachment hearing on Tim Walz?” he asks. “He pardons an illegal migrant convicted of raping a 10-year-old girl.”

The predator, Glenn notes, is “not an American citizen.”

“There’s no reason to have a threat in here that’s not an American. We have our own threats,” he says.

In a horrifying response to Trump’s deportation of the predator, Walz said, “Did that make us any safer? Did that make the children that are left behind any more stable? Did it improve the idea that we can't all be judged by our worst day? And I want to be very clear: These are horrific crimes.”

“Yeah, Tim. I think that did make his children that apparently he left behind more stable,” Glenn comments. “Yeah, they got rid of a child rapist as a father.”

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