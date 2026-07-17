New report: Home prices rose 30% because of this Biden policy

For years, Americans have watched home and rent prices climb out of reach, with many blaming everything from interest rates to a lack of new construction. But Ron Simmons argues that illegal immigration under the Biden administration has played the biggest role.

“Housing prices went up significantly during the time that Biden was president. And a lot of that, or some of that anyway, was due to the illegal immigration surge. And it triggered at least a 30% rise in home prices and a 20% rise in rents,” Simmons explains on “Relatable.”

“And this is according, not to some partisan organization, but this is according to the Dallas Fed,” he says, noting that the Dallas Fed “put out a paper that talks about the impacts of unauthorized immigration in the U.S. labor and housing markets.”

Researchers found “that while the influx of workers boosted employment with little measurable impact on wages, it also increased demand for housing in areas where supply was already limited.”

“So, places that are growing fast like Texas and a lot of the other red states, there had been a pressure on housing because it’s growing faster than we can build houses, and the illegal immigration has contributed to that,” Simmons explains.

"Unauthorized immigration accounted for roughly 30% employment growth and about 30% of home price growth and 20% of rent growth," he reports.

Vice President JD Vance is also aware of who caused the rise in housing prices. During a November 2025 interview, he explained that “under the Biden administration, the price of a new home literally doubled in four years.”

“It went up 100%. Under the Trump administration, housing and rent prices are up about 1% to 2%. That’s actually in line with what you would like to see,” he explained.

“So, while it’s gone a lot better since we’ve removed most of the illegal immigrants, or a lot of the illegal immigrants that are in this country — I wouldn’t say most of them by any means, but a lot of them,” Simmons comments.

“And we certainly have shut down the border, I think as low as it has been since 1970, which is incredible,” he adds.

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