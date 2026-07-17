JD Vance reveals opinion on Epstein files, explains 'demon' alien theory, slams 'full of s**t' Gavin Newsom with Joe Rogan

United States Vice President JD Vance sat down for a wide-ranging interview with podcaster Joe Rogan. The eyebrow-raising interview included skewering Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, discussing the Epstein files, and explaining aliens possibly being demons.

In the nearly three-hour podcast interview released Wednesday, Vance said many Republicans are "skeptical" because many Democrats want it to be illegal for voters to show identification when voting in elections.

'I admire the f**king sheer tenacity that he has in being full of s**t.'

Vance asked, "Why not just have voter ID?"

Rogan said opposition to voter identification requirements makes it seem "like you want people to cheat."

Vance declared, "If you don't want to cheat in the election, then just make everybody actually show an ID."

When Rogan asked about the United States' military action against Iran, Vance said he would support President Donald Trump's overseas intervention as long as the decisions are "legal and ethical."

Vance stated, “The goal is certainly good, which is to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.”

The prolific podcaster asked about the release of the files related to the investigation into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The vice president conceded that the administration had “mishandled” the Epstein files.

"If people want to say we mishandled the Epstein release, guilty. We did mishandle it — especially the communications of it," Vance said.

"We absolutely screwed up the comms of the Epstein files. We just did," Vance admitted.

However, Vance stressed there was no truth to theories that the White House was attempting to hide anything about the Epstein files.

Vance declared himself to be one of the original "Epstein conspiracy theorists" and said that he has "probably gone down every single rabbit hole we could go down."

Vance added, "But do I think the reason we screwed up the comms is because we were trying to hide something? No."

Vance said former Attorney General Pam Bondi's claim about having binders of documents on her desk made "people mistrust the entire effort" and "overstated what we had and what we didn't have."

Vance said that he does "like" Bondi and that the binder incident was likely her "trying to respond to the political moment."

Vance noted, "We did release all these files. Did it take longer than it should have taken? Yes."

Vance said the Epstein files should have been "dropped at the very beginning" once all the reviews and redactions had been done.

"We should have just done it as quickly as possible," Vance stated.

Vance said he believes that Epstein "clearly" had connections to the highest level of American and Israeli intelligence.

"Yeah, Mossad or CIA or some other deep state, whether in America or Israel or another country — or both," Vance said. "Look, he clearly had connections to the highest levels of American intelligence. He clearly had connections to the highest levels of Israeli intelligence."

RELATED: JD Vance reveals the heartbreaking conversation that convinced him to have a fourth child

Rogan — who showed support for Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), a democratic socialist, in 2020 — said that he is "really concerned" about Americans rallying around socialism.

"I'm really concerned that people think that's a good idea and that they think that socialism just hasn't been done correctly," Rogan told Vance. "That drives me nuts."

Rogan said socialism "always leads to one thing: It leads to a very powerful military government that controls the population — period, end of discussion."

Vance agreed with Rogan's assessment.

"The whole argument of communism is that you seize the means of production," Vance said. "But because the most powerful means of production is the human mind, you ultimately have to get into totalitarianism."

Vance expressed concern that artificial intelligence could unintentionally usher in communism.

"The fundamental challenge of AI is, it's going to unleash a lot of wealth creation, but if that wealth creation all goes to some segment of people, you're going to have communism," Vance warned.

"But if you don't ensure that there's some broader prosperity from that wealth creation, we have run this experiment before, and it leads to communism," he added.

Vance and Rogan both agreed that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is "full of s**t." The pair rehashed the time when Newsom told a group that he "cannot read a speech."

As Blaze News reported in February, Newsom apparently attempted to appeal to a reportedly majority-black audience at a book tour stop in Atlanta.

"I'm not trying to impress you," Newsom told the group. "I'm just trying to impress upon you, I'm like you. I'm no better than you. You know, I'm a 960 SAT guy. I'm not trying to offend anyone, you know, trying to act all there if you got a 940."

"You never see me read a speech because I cannot read a speech," Newsom added.

Vance said of Newsom, "He's full of s**t."

Rogan replied, "He's so full of s**t. Admirably full of s**t. I admire the f**king sheer tenacity that he has in being full of s**t."

Rogan asked Vance about remarks he made earlier this year, where he revealed that he believes aliens could be demons.

"I'm not one of these people who's, like, a hyper-rationalist," Vance responded. "I think that there are things happening in the world that we're not always seeing. I believe in God."

"If you look historically at things that are similar to the alien phenomenon, where some strange being, it kind of looks like a human being, but ... that's not human, and it shows a particular interest in human beings, and then it takes the human beings and does weird experiments on them."

Vance said either it is "bulls**t," you're "talking to a crazy person," or aliens could be demons.

"Just because I believe in the supernatural doesn't mean I believe in everything supernatural,” Vance continued. “But if we're talking about an extraterrestrial being that is human-like but not human that contains effectively infinite powers and is torturing human beings, you can call it an alien if you want, but I think there's a lot of historical precedent to call that a demon.”

Rogan described an alleged alien encounter where the extraterrestrial healed a man. Vance replied, “Extra-powerful beings, in this case communicating telepathically, helping people, sounds like an angel."

The entire "Joe Rogan Experience" interview with JD Vance can be seen here.

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