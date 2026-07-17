Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Pass has better security than our elections, Trump team mocks

The Trump administration is slamming the Democratic Party for ensuring our elections are less secure than the Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Pass.

White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson appeared on Newsmax on Friday and made the humorous suggestion that Olive Garden's pasta pass has higher identification requirements.

'Olive Garden takes pasta pass security more seriously than Democrats are taking election security!'

"I saw a tweet yesterday from Olive Garden of all places that in order to take advantage of their Never-Ending Pasta Pass, you have to show photo ID. And I thought, 'That's weird! Olive Garden takes pasta pass security more seriously than Democrats are taking election security!'" Jackson said while the show hosts laughed.

"So yes, President Trump is going to keep pushing this, and it just shows how absurd the Democrats are," she added, "that they can't even get behind commonsense policies that even somewhere like Olive Garden can say, 'Hey we need this for us too!'"

Video of Jackson's comments was posted to social media, where some on the left imploded with fury.

"They’re not asking for a f**king passport and a marriage certificate," responded left-wing influencer Joanne Carducci.

"Happy to show my ID at the polls if it came with unlimited breadsticks," replied former Democratic New York City Councilman Justin Brannan.

"You know, I never quite thought of it that way because, unlike Ms. Jackson, I'm not quite insane," said one detractor.

"Can't wait to see what Applebee's has to say about the Constitution," said another critic.

Some accused Jackson of citing online rumors as a source, but she was indeed correct about Olive Garden asking for photo identification.

RELATED: 'Dead on arrival': Chuck Schumer says Dems will 'go all out' to defeat voter ID bill

Jackson posted the social media statement from Olive Garden confirming a valid photo ID is necessary to gorge endlessly on its fettuccine Alfredo or five-cheese ziti al forno.

"The Never-Ending Pasta Pass is only for use by the Passholder whose name is printed on the Pass. Passes are personalized and non-transferable. Passholders must present a valid photo I.D. along with the Pass at the time of ordering," said an Olive Garden message posted Thursday.

Finally, if this is the first time you've heard about the Never-Ending Pasta Pass, and you want to rush over to Olive Garden's website to sign up, you're too late. The 10,000 pasta passes have sold out.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!