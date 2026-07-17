Shocking study reveals the devastating damage fluoride might be doing to your brain

Fluoride use in drinking water has long been a contentious debate, resulting in multiple state bans in recent years.

Now, a new study shows that the chemical compound could have brutal effects on brain cells and cognition when consumed by humans or animals.

'Structural damage to the central nervous system may occur.'

Brain drain

Florida became the second state after Utah to ban fluoride from its drinking water systems in 2025, and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) may have been ahead of the curve if a recent study on fluoridization effects are to be believed.

A brain research study published on Science Direct is claiming point-blank that fluoride consumption can lead to cognitive dysfunction.

The study used living mice and HT-22 cells, mice brain cells, and concluded that "structural damage to the central nervous system may occur in human and animals after fluoride exposure."

The mice were exposed to fluoride for five months, absorbing it through water as sodium fluoride, as it is typically delivered through drinking water systems or toothpaste. One group of mice consumed drinking water that had 50mg of sodium fluoride per liter, a second group drank water with 100mg/liter, and a third group drank pure deionized water.

The mice who had fluoride showed losses in brain and body weight compared to the control group, as well as a decrease in cognitive ability.

The HT-22 cells decreased in numbers with the increase of fluoride concentrations, while cell survival rate gradually decreased. At the same time, the number of axons and dendrites — which facilitate communication within the nervous system — decreased as fluoride concentrations increased.

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Muddled mice

To test the fluoride-induced neurotoxicity, the team of scientists evaluated learning and memory capabilities through a behavioral study known as the "step-down test."

Researchers placed the mice on a platform, where the surrounding floor delivered a mild electric shock. Then, the researchers recorded how many times the animals mistakenly jumped down after learning about the shock. These errors were considered a lapse in "avoidance memory," PsyPost wrote.

The test reportedly showed a distinct drop in cognitive performance among the mice who were exposed to fluoride. The group that had a medium dose made more errors than those drinking the pure water, and while the highest dose group made even more errors, it wasn't statistically significant compared to the medium-dose group.

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Ban wagon

While readers should be aware that the study was carried out entirely by scientists in mainland China, the debate over fluoridization in water is not limited to the communist country.

Around the same time Florida banned the process in 2025, at least five other states were having policy discussions about doing the same: Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and New Hampshire.

In addition to the two state bans, nine other states have less than 50% of their population on fluoridated water, according to CDC data. Among the lowest are Oregon (26%), New Jersey (16%), and Hawaii (8.5%).

Globally, the United States is one of the highest users of fluoride in water, but not the top. According to World Population Review, the U.S. is ranked as No. 7 (73%) in usage behind Malaysia, Australia, Gabon, and Brunei, while allegedly 100% of both Singapore and Hong Kong populations are on fluoride water.

Other Western countries with significant usage include Ireland (73%), Israel (70%), New Zealand (61%), and Canada (44%). China's rate is just 15%.

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