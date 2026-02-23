'I’m like you': Newsom insults audience in a failed attempt to relate to voters in majority-black city

In a stunning attempt to appeal to an audience in a majority-black city, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) revealed what he really thinks about the voters.

Newsom embarked on a book tour for his new memoir, making stops in swing states like Georgia, leading people to speculate that he is soft-launching a 2028 presidential bid. However, his aspirations for higher office may have taken a hit after he made some tone-deaf remarks in Atlanta, unknowingly disparaging his audience in an attempt to relate to them.

'He REALLY BELIEVES they’re slow.'

"I'm not trying to impress you," Newsom said, noticeably tense. "I'm just trying to impress upon you, I'm like you. I'm no better than you. You know, I'm a 960 SAT guy. I'm not trying to offend anyone, you know, trying to act all there if you got a 940."

"You never see me read a speech because I cannot read a speech," Newsom added.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Newsom's remarks sparked outrage from all sides of the aisle, most notably from a new force on the political scene.

The Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, took to X to dismantle Newsom's tone-deaf statements, shredding him for speaking to black voters "as if they're children."

"His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read," Minaj said. "This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved."

"Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that will haunt him forever? He’s literally slowing his speech down & talking in a sporadic cadence."

Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

"He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!!" Minaj added. "As if they’re children!!!! That means he REALLY BELIEVES they’re slow. He’s not just saying it — he didn’t misspeak!!!! He BELIEVES it!!!!"

