4 teachers and 1 cop in small Alabama town arrested over child pornography, police say

The residents of a small town in Alabama were shocked to discover that a police officer and four faculty members of their school district were accused of possessing child sex abuse material.

The four teachers, as well as the police officer and school basketball coach, worked for the Pickens County School district in Aliceville, a town of only about 2,000 residents.

The officer had also worked as an assistant basketball coach at a Pickens County school.

Three of the teachers worked at the Aliceville High School, another worked at the Aliceville Elementary School, and the police officer worked for the Aliceville Police Dept.

The five suspects faced charges related to child sexual abuse material and are being held at the Pickens County Jail.

Math teacher Roderick Granger, 41, was arrested Jan. 30 for possession of child pornography, failure to report, and an ethics violation. Online records indicate he was given a $1 million bail.

Aliceville High School teacher Antavious Belgrave, 28, faces a number of charges:

Three counts of failure to report;

Three counts of sexual misconduct;

Three counts of ethics violations;

One felony charge for indecent exposure; and

Three felony counts of distributing a private image.

Belgrave was also given a $1 million bail.

Fourth-grade teacher Lakethia Wilkins was charged with use of position for personal gain, possession of child pornography, and intent to disseminate pornographic and obscene matter.

High school employee Winston Bishop, 58, was charged with solicitation of child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of a controlled substance, and providing a minor with drugs. He was also given a $1 million bail.

Police officer Caminion Gary, 24, was given a $1 million bail and charged with the following:

Solicitation of child pornography;

Sexual abuse, a first-degree felony;

Production of child pornography;

Felony count of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer; and

Felony count of child molestation/enticing a child.

Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones said the allegations were serious and Gary had been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

"We're asking everyone who can — if you believe — to pray because there are a lot of a victims, a lot of victims," Jones said.

RELATED: Elementary school teacher allegedly possessed thousands of files of child sex abuse material

Gary had also worked as an assistant basketball coach at a Pickens County school.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said the Department of Homeland Security was assisting with the investigation as well as the State Bureau of Investigation and the Aliceville Police Dept.

Pickens County District Attorney Andy Hamlin said there may be more arrests and charges as the investigation continues.

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