Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to file charges against Code Pink co-founder after alleged 'assault' — and there's video

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida accused a top Code Pink organizer of berating her before smacking her, and the entire exchange is on video.

Luna was walking from Congress after questioning Secretary of State Marco Rubio when Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin peppered her with questions.

'These are not "allegations." It happened. My staff was there when it happened and wrote statements.'

TMZ obtained the video from the anti-war organization and published it online.

"Marco Rubio has been sanctioning the Cuban people, which is hurting them by the billions!" Benjamin said to Luna.

"You just touched me! You're going to walk away right now, or else I'm going to call Capitol Police!" Luna said to Benjamin.

"OK, I will walk away. Bye-bye!" she responded.

Luna posted on social media that she would be filing charges against Benjamin.

"After I questioned Secretary Rubio on Code Pink and their ties to the CCP, their organization followed me out, berated me, and then their head person here in DC smacked me. I will be filing charges," she posted.

"Btw these are not 'allegations.' It happened. My staff was there when it happened and wrote statements for LEO," she added.

Benjamin posted about the incident and accused Luna of lying.

"Today, a congresswoman lied to have me detained by Capitol Police. Why? To try to silence our work against U.S. wars in the Middle East and sanctions on Cuba," she wrote on social media.

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Benjamin admitted that she "tapped" Luna with her hand but claimed Luna accused her of assault.

"Instead of defending these wildly unpopular policies, members of Congress target the activists working to stop them," she added. "Thankfully, I was released without charges. No amount of intimidation will change that the majority of people in the U.S. want to stop U.S. wars and aggression. We won't be silenced."

The Code Pink organization did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

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