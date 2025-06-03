Here are all the NFL teams that haven't virtue-signaled for Pride Month

Fewer than a third of NFL teams declined to show their support for Pride Month this year, meaning they did not post public celebratory images or statements on their social media accounts for Pride Month.

In addition, some NFL teams did post Pride celebrations this year despite not doing so in 2024, while only three new teams were added to the list of Pride noncompliance.

'Pride Month was always about catering to small demographics in American culture.'

In total, nine NFL teams did not post messages in support of gay pride in 2025, which represents a net zero change from the year before.

A list quickly circulated online Sunday, as June 1 is the official start of Pride Month; it indicated 12 teams did not participate this year. But just like the prior year, three teams quickly fell off that list — perhaps due to pressure or scheduling their posts for later.

The following are the nine teams that had not posted Pride Month celebratory messages at the time of this story's publication:

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Tennessee Titans

The initial list circulating online from ML Football also included the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Seattle Seahawks. However, Blaze News found that each of those teams posted subsequent Pride celebrations, including the Steelers' post, which hit social media just as the list was going viral.

The Seahawks showed off their rainbow-themed logo hours later, while the Ravens posted a rendition of their logo the next day — June 2 — which celebrated race and transgenderism too.

The Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, and the Steelers were part of the list of teams in 2024 that did not celebrate Pride Month, but all three changed their tune this year. The Falcons posted their message early on June 1, while the Broncos promoted a rainbow football field on their lunch break the same day.

This left six NFL teams (Bengals, Browns, Titans, Chiefs, Cowboys, Saints) who went against the woke grain for the second straight year and didn't promote Pride Month.

In addition, the Colts, Jets, and Raiders broke away from their pro-Pride Month programming from last year and did not give shout-outs to Pride Month this year.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant made his voice heard on the issue this year as teams rolled out their multicolored statements. Bryant responded to a post that included an NFL ad from 2021 which proudly declared that "football is gay" and "football is transgender," among other messages.

Bryant replied, "Football is gay. Football is queer. Football is transgender.. these are wild statements to make..excuse my silliness."

The former star added that he would "proudly" tell his sons that "football is none of these things" and later explained that in his view, the messaging was being shoved in fans' faces.

"It’s gay players in the NFL..but forcing it in people's faces..especially children..can send the wrong message," Bryant wrote. "Football is a real community, like the gay community. Imagine telling gays they have to advocate for straight people..they probably would have a problem."

OutKick's Alejandro Avila told Blaze News that sports fans largely do not care to see their teams bring up such issues: "Pride Month was always about catering to small demographics in American culture."

Avila added to Blaze News that it would be in the NFL's best interest to wean itself off Pride celebrations and that the league seemed to be "not spotlighting it as heavily as before."

"That could still change," Avila also told Blaze News. "Plenty of big leagues like the NBA sacrificed viewership for progressivism. The NFL could very well go back to pandering."

