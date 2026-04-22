'No such thing as a defensive weapon': Judge warns Scottish axe girl she shouldn't have carried blades

The internet icon known as the Scottish axe girl gave testimony in the trial of a man accused of attacking her last August.

Following her testimony, a judge lectured the young girl about possessing the weapons in the first place.

'Come here, sexy. I'll show you how to have a good time.'

The case goes back to the summer of 2025 when the 13-year-old girl was captured on video brandishing an axe and a knife in Dundee, Scotland.

Blaze News previously reported on allegations that a man had attacked the young girl after making sexual comments. Scotland Police stated than an adult man and woman had been charged in relation to the incident, along with a young girl.

The accused have since been identified as 22-year-old Ilia Belov and 20-year-old Nadjedzha Belova; both were charged with violent offenses against a group of girls between 12 and 14 years old. The man is also accused of following four young girls, according to the BBC, but he denies the allegations.

During Belov's trial last week, the teen girl testified that the man repeatedly said, "Come here, sexy. I'll show you how to have a good time."

The girl said the remarks made her "angry," so she "turned around and shouted at him."

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The 13-year-old also testified that a woman approached the group and threw the girl's sister to the ground, which is when the girl tried "to go for" the woman but was pushed by the man.

The child then accused the adult male of pushing her on the head, which hit a handrail, and the adult female of kicking her sister "in the head."

The girl told the defense attorney that it was at this point she brandished the axe and knife from her waistband, which was when she was filmed.

Defense lawyer Larry Flynn claimed that his client, Belov, did not start the incident and was simply responding to comments that were made to him. He also claimed that the witness called Belov an "immigrant," but the young girl denied the allegation.

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Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

After the young girl presented her testimony, Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith — the judge presiding over the trial — told her she shouldn't have been carrying weapons in the first place.

"I hope you reflect that it's not a good idea to carry weapons in the city of Dundee," he reportedly said.

"There is no such thing as a defensive weapon; there are only offensive weapons," he added.

According to U.K. law, it is an offense to carry "a bladed or sharply pointed article" in public. Although there are carveouts for a "reasonable excuse," such as work, religion, or costume, the application of these rules can be strict.

According to the Inspectorate of Prosecution in Scotland, a government oversight agency, a gardener was convicted for possessing an axe in the door of his car because it was not stored in a tool bag in the trunk with his other tools.

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