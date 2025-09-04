Police charge man and woman in connection with Scottish axe girl incident

Police Scotland has charged a man and a woman in connection with the young, axe-wielding Scottish girl who went viral online.

In late August, a 12-year-old Scottish girl was charged with possessing weapons after online rumors swirled that she was fending off a migrant man. She was seen brandishing an axe and a large knife on video.

The following week, both the accused immigrant and an alleged witness spoke out, providing conflicting accounts of the events in St Ann Lane, Dundee, Scotland.

Now, police have laid subsequent charges.

'They are thankful that everyone now knows the truth.'

In a statement to Blaze News, Police Scotland said, "Following extensive enquiries, a man and a woman have been charged in connection with an incident in St Ann Lane in Dundee, which was reported around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, 23 August, 2025."

The statement added, "The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal," otherwise known as Scotland's public prosecutor.

Police Scotland also said the 12-year-old girl who was previously charged for "being in possession of offensive weapons" will be referred to the Scottish Children's Reporter Administration, a government body that decides whether a child needs legal intervention from the state.

"Members of the public are again urged not to share misinformation about this incident or speculate on the circumstances," the statement concluded.

The new charges seemingly confirm allegations made in a witness testimony, as well as claims made online by a reporter who claims to have been in communication with the 12-year-old's family.

Fatos Ali Dumana, the accused 21-year-old Bulgarian immigrant, had previously told the Daily Mail, "If I did hurt the girl, why didn't the police arrest me? They have done nothing to me."

He added, "They saw from the CCTV cameras from Farmfoods that she was stopping me go on my way to the shop."

Dumana also alleged that another bystander witnessed him being attacked and labeled a "f**king migrant."

"I did not hit them. I am a human, not an animal," he added.

At the same time, a TikTok user named Mayah, 13, said in a video testimony that she witnessed the incident personally. Mayah said she was with two sisters, Ruby, 13, and Lola, 12, the latter of whom was allegedly subjected to inappropriate remarks from a strange man.

As the altercation escalated, the alleged witness claimed that the man's sister attacked Ruby, causing head injuries and sending her to the hospital with a concussion.

"She has a severe concussion and swelling inside of her head," Mayah said.

It was at that point Lola allegedly brandished the weapons in an effort to protect her sister.

Neither Dumana's nor Mayah's testimonies have benefited from any further proof from witnesses, CCTV, or evidence from police, but an independent reporter — who says he has spoken with the family — now says he has concrete evidence to go along with the newly laid charges.

A reporter going by the online moniker Aesthetica claims to have been in contact with Lola's family and even to have helped her mother, Elaine Thomson, start a fundraiser.

Aesthetica told Blaze News exclusively that Police Scotland "confirmed to the family" that "Fatos Ali Dumana and his sister were the two people charged."

Police Scotland said they had "nothing further to add" when asked by Blaze News for the names, ages, and/or nationalities of the two adults who were charged. They also neither confirmed nor denied if Dumana was the man who was charged.

Blaze News also reached out to Dumana for comment about the alleged charges and the claims made by Aesthetica, but did not receive a reply.

Image provided to Blaze News by 'Aesthetica' on X

Reporter Aesthetica provided an alleged hospital document to Blaze News, purported to be from Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, Scotland. The document is an attempt to prove that Ruby sought medical aid from injuries stemming from the altercation.

The document is addressed to a person with the alleged last name of Ruby and Lola. It shows treatment was provided for a "diagnosis" of a "head injury — concussion."

The photo also shows the examination was done to a "female, accompanied by mum," with a head injury again listed. The document said the patient attended the emergency room at 8:11 p.m. on August 23, 2025. This would be approximately 31 minutes following the incident described by police. The patient was discharged at 9:44 p.m.

"The hospital document was sent to Elaine Thomson, Lola and Ruby's mother, which was sent to [Mayah's mother], who sent it to me," Aesthetica explained to Blaze News.

The family has declined to speak publicly, out of fear of public backlash and for their own safety, according to Aesthetica. However, the reporter told Blaze News that the family is "relieved that their names have finally been cleared."

He added, "They are thankful that everyone now knows the truth and that they've been telling the truth the entire time."

The fundraiser has garnered approximately $120,000 at the time of this writing.

