Scottish police blame axe-wielding girl for altercation, reveal nationality of migrant

Western countries were rocked this week by footage of a young girl wielding an axe and large knife as she was allegedly approached by migrants.

After the video garnered over 20 million views, Scottish police apprehended the young girl and charged her for having a "bladed weapon" in St Ann Lane, Dundee, Scotland.

Rumors circulated that the girl and her younger sister were approached by a Muslim man when she is seen screaming on the video, "Don't f**king touch us."

"Get the f**k away from us," the other girl yelled.

Now, Police Scotland have seemingly placed blame on the young girl and revealed the nationality of the adult involved.

'A 12-year-old girl has been charged with being in possession of offensive weapons.'

In a statement provided to Blaze News, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell said police were "aware of misinformation being shared on social media."

The apparent misinformation was in relation to "an incident where a Bulgarian couple were approached by youths in St Ann Lane, Dundee, on Saturday, 23 August, 2025."

The young girl was originally reported to have been 14 years old, but police said they were given false information and that she is actually 12.

"A 12-year-old girl has been charged with being in possession of offensive weapons. She will be referred to the relevant authorities, and our enquiries are ongoing," the statement continued. "We would like to thank the local community for their help with our investigation and would urge the public not to share misinformation about this incident or speculate on the circumstances."

Police Scotland had previously told Blaze News through Spokeswoman Lisa Smith that "no adults" were "arrested or charged" in relation to the same incident.

The troubling footage came from the Lochee area of Scotland, which the Daily Mail described as "one of the most poverty-ridden areas" in all of Scotland.

Scottish content creator Robin Alderslowe corroborated those claims in a comment to Blaze News, saying, "These kind of areas have a lot of violence, and I've seen weapons brandished several times like this before."

I would like to help fund legal actions against corrupt officials who aided and abetted the rape of Britain, per the official government inquiry.



Please reply below for consideration. https://t.co/20tp9VFFAv

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2025

Space X owner Elon Musk reacted to the story on his platform on Tuesday, saying on X that he wanted to help fund legal actions against Britain's "corrupt officials" who have aided in the "rape of Britain."

Lewis Brackpool, the director of investigations at Restore Britain who originally commented on the story, reiterated his previous statement to Blaze News and asked, "When will liberals and progressives concede that multiculturalism has failed?"

