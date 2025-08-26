14-year-old girl charged in UK after allegedly defending herself from migrant harasser​

A teenage girl was charged with brandishing a weapon after a viral video appeared online.

Scottish police reportedly responded to a call from the Lochee area of Dundee, Scotland, on Saturday evening, the National reported.

Multiple police units were reportedly on scene after a young girl was seen with a bladed weapon, and to make matters worse, the young girl has been connected to a disturbing viral video from the weekend that has garnered over 20 million views.

'Don't f**king touch us.'

"Around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, we received a report of a female youth with a bladed weapon in St Ann Lane, Dundee," Police Scotland said, per the Daily Record. "Officers attended and a 14-year-old girl was charged in connection. She will be reported to the relevant authorities."

The reason the girl was carrying the blade is allegedly linked to a viral video where two young girls are seen yelling at a man recording them. The man did not seem to have a Scottish accent, while a Dundee bus in the background appeared to confirm the location.

The video was dated August 24, with reports of the charges coming the following day.

"Don't f**king touch us," one girl is heard saying in the video.

One of the young ladies is seen brandishing a large knife and small axe as she and another girl demand the man filming the video to leave them alone.

At the same time, other alleged details posted to X made the story even more disturbing.

"The story keeps getting worse," the account that posted the video later wrote.

An attached image said the teen's 12-year-old sister was being approached by a Muslim man when she brandished the weapons.

However, another X user claimed the young girl was having an altercation with another girl and attached an article from the Scottish Sun. That article did not provide any additional details, though.

Blaze News contacted Police Scotland for additional comment on the matter. Spokeswoman Lisa Smith told Blaze News, "There were no adults arrested or charged" in relation to the incident.

The spokeswoman confirmed, "Around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, 23 August, 2025, we received a report of a female youth with a weapon in St Ann Lane, Dundee."

Police in Glasgow, Scotland, April 10, 2019. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

"These kind of areas have a lot of violence, and I've seen weapons brandished several times like this before," Scottish content creator Robin Alderslowe told Blaze News.

"Authorities should not be delicate if this indeed was a case of a migrant failing to integrate properly. Progressives may be quick to label this as a reaction to 'far-right fearmongering,' but when we bring in people from different cultures, there are bound to be cultural issues."

Restore Britain's investigative reporter Lewis Brackpool remarked to Blaze News, "If 12-year-old girls need to carry knives on the streets of the United Kingdom, it's a bad sign."

"When will liberals and progressives admit that multiculturalism has failed?" Brackpool asked.

Blaze News asked Police Scotland to confirm whether the young girl was having an altercation with another teen girl or if she had brandished the weapons at an adult; a response was not provided.

