Scottish axe girl was defending beaten 13-year-old, witness claims

Witnesses have given conflicting stories surrounding the axe-wielding Scottish girl whose story has captured headlines.

After a 12-year-old Scottish girl was charged with weapons possession, rumors swirled that she was fending off the pursuit of an unruly migrant, forcing her to wield both an axe and a large knife.

Now, the accused immigrant has spoken out and provided a conflicting account that seemingly reveals one side is not telling the truth.

'She has a severe concussion and swelling inside of her head.'

"I never touched her. I didn't hit her, I swear on my life, I have a baby now. I would never hurt someone," Fatos Ali Dumana told the Daily Mail.

Dumana, a 21-year-old Bulgarian immigrant, wondered why the 12-year-old girl was "messing" with him while possessing weapons.

"If I did hurt the girl, why didn't the police arrest me? They have done nothing to me," Dumana insisted. "They saw from the CCTV cameras from Farmfoods [supermarket] that she was stopping me go on my way to the shop."

Dumana also alleged that another bystander witnessed him being attacked and labeled a "f***ing migrant."

"I did not hit them; I am a human not an animal," he added.

Police Scotland had previously told Blaze News through spokeswoman Lisa Smith that "no adults" were "arrested or charged" in relation to the same incident.

However, a reporter claiming to have spoken to the 12-year-old girl's family, as well as another alleged independent witness, has provided an incredibly contradictory take on what happened that day.

RELATED: Scottish police blame axe-wielding girl for altercation, reveal nationality of migrant

An X user who goes by the name Aesthetica claimed to have spoken to and worked directly with the family in order to set up a fundraiser for to pay for the hospital bills of one of the girls allegedly present at the scene.

According to the story attached to the fundraiser, the 12-year-old in question is named Lola and was accompanied by her sister Ruby, 13, and friend Mayah, 13. The story describes "foreign nationals" directing "inappropriate sexual remarks at Lola."

After telling the "migrants" to leave them alone, one of the girls was "viciously attacked" by an adult female, the story alleged, who pulled her to the ground by her hair as "both migrants proceeded to kick Ruby in the head on the ground."

It was at this point Lola allegedly retrieved an axe and knife to scare off the attackers, prompting the "foreign national" to film the aftermath.

Ruby was allegedly hospitalized after the attack with a "severe concussion," but the migrants were not arrested, even though Lola was, leaving her as the alleged 12-year-old girl who was charged by Scottish police.

Days later, a young girl purporting to be Mayah posted videos on TikTok corroborating the story from the fundraiser.

RELATED: 14-year-old girl charged in UK after allegedly defending herself from migrant harasser

TikTok user Mayah Anderson said she, Ruby, and Lola were present when a man made inappropriate remarks toward the 12-year-old. They told the man to stop, as he was speaking to a minor.

As the altercation escalated, the alleged witness said that the man's sister attacked Ruby, allegedly causing head injuries.

"This is his sister. For everybody saying his wife, it's not his wife," the young girl claimed. "His sister then grabs my friend Ruby from behind, and both of them, the male and the female, jump on my friend, start kicking her in the head, punching her in the face. And she actually had to get sent to hospital. She has a severe concussion and swelling inside of her head."

The girl claimed that the man told police and stated on social media that the woman is his sister.

Anderson said that after she called police, Lola pulled out her weapons — which she had, unbeknownst to the group — and soon fled.

The teen also alleged that the man in question acted violently while in police custody and even spit on them.

X user Aesthetica told Blaze News that the family, including mother Elaine Thomson, has received threats and now fears speaking out publicly. The family has also run into problems obtaining hospital records, Aesthetica claims.

Blaze News has reached out to Scottish police and asked about the claims regarding a man assaulting police and the child's alleged hospitalization, as well as access to any CCTV footage.

Police Scotland had previously told Blaze News that revealing any information from the police report would violate Scottish law.

Blaze News also attempted to contact Mayah Anderson, but the messages were not deliverable through social media.

The fundraiser has reached over $115,000 USD at the time of this writing.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

