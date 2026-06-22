Hollywood screams as Google invests $75M in A24 — but swears its AI tools won't scare creatives

Google believes there is a place for artificial intelligence in filmmaking, and it is willing to put its money where its mouth is.

Google's DeepMind AI unit will partner with an emerging movie studio that will be risking its reputation by inviting such a tech monster into its halls.

'We think there are better uses.'

A24, the studio behind "Backrooms" — a 2026 horror film that fueled grassroots excitement — has accepted a gigantic $75 million injection from Google's AI sector.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the partnership is not to make AI films or generate likeness of actors (as of right now); rather it will make use of AI in a way that is less intrusive on the viewer.

"We think there are better uses that preserve creative control and support risk-taking," said Scott Belsky, a partner in A24.

Belsky revealed that the studio will lean into AI tools instead, because filmmakers have not been fond of the attempts by developers to push AI use to make movies faster and cheaper.

The new tools "won't look anything like the prompted generation type of AI that people feel uncomfortable with," Belsky added.

However, a certain element of artists will likely be on the chopping block as A24 Labs is developing an application for AI-generated storyboards.

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Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

A24 Labs, a team of about 20, is tasked with replacing the roughly-drawn movie scenes that directors use to map out sets and different shoots.

Moreover, Reuters reported that the studio and Google will collaborate on research and development projects that will make new workflows. However, filmmakers are to retain full creative control, and the deal does not include intellectual property or data training.

The terms make sense given the growing disdain for AI animation and film that has been seen when big companies put out projects using the technology.

Coca-Cola and McDonald's both saw huge blowback from AI-generated Christmas commercials in 2025, and unique artistic perspectives are what have made A24 an emerging favorite for so many.

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"Backrooms" opened to an astounding $81 million opening in late May, which led to a total of $175 million domestically at the time of this writing.

This came off of just a $10 million budget. Movie lovers created a lot of buzz before the film's release for its unique take stemming from a simple concept first developed on the anonymous message board 4chan.

Non-recycled, anti-industry films are what people like most about A24, and integrating big AI into its studio is an obvious big risk.

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