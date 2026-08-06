Michigan’s Senate primary just exposed an uncomfortable truth about the Democrat Party

Once again, the Democratic Socialists of America have proven that the Democrat establishment can’t outspend its grassroots army.

On August 4, progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed narrowly won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate over Rep. Haley Stevens, after many DSA members, local chapters, activists, and progressive figures closely tied to the DSA — including Bernie Sanders, AOC, and Rashida Tlaib — mobilized heavily on his behalf.

BlazeTV host Nick Freitas says El-Sayed’s victory reveals something deeply unsettling about the direction the Democratic Party is headed.

“The establishment probably could not have picked a better candidate for what we would call establishment-style Democrat politics in Michigan than Haley Stevens,” says Freitas, highlighting her “long history with Michigan” and her work on both Hillary Clinton's and Barack Obama’s 2008 campaigns.

“She really appealed to the things that you would expect from kind of working-class voters in Michigan … and yet she still lost,” he adds.

According to Freitas, there are “two things going on here.”

“One, you see the machine Democrat Party recognizing that it's probably going to be a lot harder to win with [El-Sayed] in a swing state, and then I think what you also see is this resurgence of far-left politics … within the Democratic Party that is absolutely dedicated and willing to walk in lockstep,” he explains.

Even though Stevens was by no means the “moderate” she was portrayed to be — exemplified by her progressive positions on ICE, abortion, and gun control — Freitas says her classic establishment résumé and deep-pocketed donors made her an easier candidate for the Democrat establishment to get behind.

But in the end, it didn’t matter how much money the Democrat machine spent on her. El-Sayed still came out on top because the DSA is where the momentum and energy is right now.

“What this confirms is that the DSA is every bit as strong as we anticipated it to be, and I think what this demonstrates is that at least going into the midterms, DSA is going to be riding this wave of victories that they've had within primaries,” says Freitas.

“The fact that Abdul Sayed thought this is going to be great for me, and theoretically was, should tell us everything we need to know about where the energy is within the Democratic Party right now,” he continues.

The Democrat establishment, Freitas explains, is failing to beat the DSA not because D candidates are actually true moderates — on the contrary, they’re usually still far-left on core issues — but because the DSA is “very, very honest” about its objectives, which appeals to voters.

“And then to the extent that [the DSA is] losing, they're only losing in places where they don't have sufficient groundwork or they haven't had the sufficient time to work in order to build up a new generation of voters that hate America every bit as much as they do. So what do they settle for?” he asks.

“Well, they settle for candidates who still want to fundamentally change and alter the United States, who still want to allow for mass immigration, who still want to abolish ICE, who still want to abolish prisons or defund the police, but are simply smart enough to not say so out loud,” he answers.

Add it all up and the conclusion regarding the current Democratic Party is bleak: “You have the DSA … you have progressive candidates who pretty much want the same things, but are smart enough to know that you can't say everything that you want out loud … and then you have this ever-dwindling portion of ‘moderate’ Democrats.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.