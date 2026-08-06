WNBA head coach defends transgenders, says basketball is for being your ‘authentic self’

In light of Sophie Cunningham’s support for only women playing in women’s sports — not men dressed as women — Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase used a recent press conference to defend the inclusion of men in women’s athletics.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is tired of hearing it, mocking Nakase’s case for the inclusion of men on a women’s court.

“Sports is about belonging, inclusivity, authentic self, and that includes transformers,” Whitlock mocks Nakase, pointing out that “she equates her own story, her height, her ethnicity, door slam with a sex category invasion she never had to live.”

And that’s exactly what Nakase did, as she claimed that being criticized herself has led her to have empathy for transgenders.

“How I’m seeing it is if I could answer with like for me, sports, sports is about belonging. It’s about inclusivity. It’s about allowing everyone to be their authentic self. You know, I’m big on that just because I have been criticized for my height, for my ethnicity,” Nakase said.

“I’ve been in those, ‘you shouldn’t belong here,’ many times. And for me, I don’t want that space, especially Golden State, to ever feel like that. So I’m all about women, little girls, deserving to play, and that includes trans women. So I’m all about inclusivity,” she added.

“I’ve been called fat. ... So that’s why I’m inclusive of pedophiles, because I’ve been called fat. Don’t you see? Once you’ve been called fat, you believe in pedophilia,” Whitlock mocks. “That’s the logic she’s unpacking.”

“This is just ridiculous. I can’t believe that we have reached a point in human civilization where this is a talking point and a topic. I don’t. I, for the life of me, can’t understand. I’m watching the footage right now. I would be dominating that league,” Jay Skapniac chimes in.

“I’m 6’3”. I’m in my 40s. I haven’t touched the ball in like seven or eight years. Like, give me two months. Get me out there. And I’m dropping triple-doubles nightly,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.