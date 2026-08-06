Mitch McConnell releases new statement about his health status — but he's not yet returning to the Senate

Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) released another health update, which said he has been released from a rehabilitation facility after being hospitalized for weeks.

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after his latest fall and had been moved to a rehabilitation facility, but many skeptics have been demanding that his office provide evidence of his condition.

'It is unacceptable that the party who spent four years criticizing Joe Biden's health is now silent on McConnell's.'

"On the advice of my doctors, I'll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I'll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business," McConnell said in a statement Thursday.

The 84-year-old has been absent from Congress for nearly two months.

After the Democratic governor of Kentucky demanded that McConnell provide evidence of his condition, the senator released a photo with his wife and a second photo weeks later.

The lack of video fueled conspiracy theorists who speculated a spectrum of possibilities, from McConnell passing away to his being surreptitiously arrested.

His absence from Congress has also hamstrung some Republican efforts that depended on his vote to break the slim margin. Among those is the upcoming vote on whether to confirm Todd Blanche for U.S. attorney general.

McConnell had already announced that he was not going to run for re-election after becoming the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history and the longest-serving senator for Kentucky as well.

RELATED: Kentucky governor makes unusual request as mystery deepens over Mitch McConnell's health

Some critics continued to demand video of McConnell's health condition.

"We need the truth about Mitch McConnell NOW. It is unacceptable that the party who spent four years criticizing Joe Biden's health is now silent on McConnell's," Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck said on social media.

"It is OUR RIGHT to know. That seat isn't McConnell's. It belongs to the people of Kentucky," he added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!