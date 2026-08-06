FBI says hacker scraped MASSIVE voter data from Maricopa County in 2020 — Arizona officials DECLINED to prosecute

The Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed Thursday that a hacker had been able to scrape voter data from the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Arizona.

FBI Director Kash Patel released a letter outlining that the hacker had allegedly confessed, but local prosecutors refused to file charges against him.

'He kept the files stored at his home but destroyed them shortly before the FBI raided his home in Fountain Hills.'

The digital infiltration included an astounding 633,000 voter files, of which 930 were described as "sensitive voter information," according to one FBI document. The sensitive voter information was described as "domestic violence victims, judges, and law enforcement officers."

"He kept the files stored at his home but destroyed them shortly before the FBI raided his home in Fountain Hills," the FBI director added.

Despite the suspect's confession, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona, the Arizona attorney general, the Maricopa County district attorney, and the Pinal County district attorney all declined to prosecute, according to Patel.

The case was thoroughly investigated by the FBI and was closed in 2023, according to another FBI document.

A White House official told the Center Square that investigators did not believe the hacker was working with foreign agents. The suspect expressed remorse, and no ballots or voter registrations were altered, according to the official.

RELATED: Trump accuses Democrat governor of MASSIVE election fraud

A spokesperson for the Arizona Attorney General's Office released a statement to Blaze News about the incident.

"The decision not to pursue a prosecution was made by the prior Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's administration," the statement reads. "The information in question was also publicly available. We do not have any other comments to make."

Brnovich passed away in Jan. 2026 at the age of 59.

The Maricopa County District Attorney's Office denied refusing to prosecute the case in a statement to Blaze News.

"We had a conflict of interest and conflicted off the case because the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office was a potential victim, and, as County Attorney, we are the legal representatives for that office," the office told Blaze News.

Blaze News reached out to the Pinal County Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona for comment.

Editor's note: This article has been edited after publication to include statements from the Arizona Attorney General's Office and the Maricopa County District Attorney's Office. It has also been corrected to identify the Pinal County Attorney's Office instead of the Pima County Attorney's Office.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!