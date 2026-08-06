'GAME' OVER? 'Thrones' author George RR Martin reveals what's stopping his last book

George R.R. Martin may be one of the last surviving big-name bloggers out there, but don't expect him to channel that energy into book writing any time soon.

For years fans have been asking the author to finish "The Winds of Winter," the sixth "Game of Thrones" book, and after more than 15 years, the novel still isn't finished.

'Getting old is no fun.'

'Worst' to come?

In a recent blog post titled "Better Late Than Never," Martin revealed to fans what has been holding him back.

The 77-year-old first addressed the fact that he hadn't posted on the blog since February, citing that he "kept falling further and further behind."

The website itself, called "Not a Blog," is a charming time capsule from the mid-2000s, complete with basic clip art, where Martin has historically shared inside information with fans.

This time around, he admitted to readers "This year has been… stressful, to say the least."

"So much has been happening, it's been overwhelming. Some great things, exciting things. Dreams coming true. But there have been nightmares too," the author continued.

Martin then expressed that he has been having trouble dealing with his emotions surrounding death, a message he has communicated with fans previously.

"I have lost friends. Battled sadness and depression. The worst may be yet to come. I turned seventy-seven last September, and I tell you, getting old is no fun. But there have been amazing times as well," Martin continued.

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'Short and rushed'

Martin cited some things to celebrate, like Emmy nominations for his "Game of Thrones" prequel called "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," which garnered nine chances to win a trophy.

"I hope to attend," Martin said about the award ceremony. "But that depends on… well, on a lot of things."

The vague blog entry did not reveal any progress for his last book. Instead, Martin offered that he would attempt to "catch up" on his blogs, but said that his posts "are likely to short and rushed."

Summarizing his ups and downs, the beloved writer stated, "I suppose that's just life. Of course, I knew that. If you’ve read my stories, you know that."

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Bleak geek

Comments from Martin in May 2025 were similar, but much more bleak, when he declared on his blog, "I will never finish WINDS, If I do, I will never finish A DREAM OF SPRING. If I do, it won't be any good."

Hinting at a replacement, Martin said, "I ought to get some other writer to pinch hit for me."

But that's where the darkness set in, with the writer bleakly addressing fans about his age,

"… I am going to die soon anyway, because I am so old. I lost all interest in A Song of Ice and Fire decades ago. I don't give a s**t about writing any longer, I just sit around and spend my money."

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