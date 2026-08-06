Man suspected of torching one of NYC's oldest wooden churches nabbed while allegedly attempting to shoplift a sandwich

A man suspected of intentionally setting the fire that devastated a 173-year-old Brooklyn church was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly attempting to shoplift food from a Times Square CVS, according to police.

John Jones, 24, was taken into custody at approximately 1:39 a.m. by an off-duty NYPD officer working private security at the CVS at West 49th Street and Broadway after he allegedly tried to steal a sandwich and a Coca-Cola.

'Now we understand it is intentional, which brings another layer of grief to myself, as well as the congregation and the community.'

While Jones was being processed on the petty larceny charge, officers discovered there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest in connection with the June fire that destroyed the historic South Bushwick Reformed Church.

Jones is charged with federal arson in connection to the blaze.

Investigators had been searching for Jones after surveillance footage allegedly captured him fleeing the area of South Bushwick Reformed Church shortly before flames erupted around 1:20 p.m. on June 19.

The three-alarm fire drew nearly 200 first responders and caused catastrophic damage to the landmarked church, including the collapse of its iconic steeple into the roof. The church was empty at the time, with only one firefighter suffering minor injuries.

RELATED: Fire that destroyed one of NYC’s oldest wooden churches was intentionally set, FDNY determines

South Bushwick Reformed Church, 1923. Eugene L. Armbruster/The New York Historical Society/Getty Images

Last month, the FDNY officially determined the fire to be incendiary, meaning it had been deliberately set, though the investigation remained ongoing.

"Now we understand it is intentional, which brings another layer of grief to myself, as well as the congregation and the community," Pastor James E. Steward II previously told CBS News.

South Bushwick Reformed Church was built in 1853 and declared a city landmark by the Landmarks Preservation Commission in 1968. It was one of only eight surviving wooden landmarked houses of worship in the entirety of New York City, with the congregation itself dating back to Dutch settlers in the 17th century.

In the weeks following the fire, church leaders and preservationists fought to save what remained of the historic structure after the Department of Buildings initially moved toward demolition.

The city ultimately granted a temporary pause to allow engineers and contractors to pursue a stabilization plan for portions of the building, including its 1881 fellowship hall.

This week, Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church donated $5,000 to aid in the recovery effort as church leaders continue evaluating whether the landmark can be rebuilt or partially restored.

"When we heard the news that South Bushwick Church had caught fire, we wanted to come from Harlem to let you know that we love you, that we care for you," Rev. Dr. Kevin R. Johnson said. "Today we bring you a check of $5,000 on behalf of the members of the Abyssinian Baptist Church."

Additionally, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Eastern District of New York, Jones was also arrested by NYPD on or about June 28 in connection with “a separate property destruction incident.”

The New York Post, citing sources, has since reported that Jones was accused of destroying a television at a Williamsburg restaurant, earning him a criminal mischief charge.

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