Trump-supporting Miss North Carolina USA STRIPPED of title over problematic posts

The group behind the Miss North Carolina USA contest says the decision to strip the title from 27-year-old Brittany Boltinhouse was a "difficult" one.

The Mexican-Honduran model from Beulaville posted messages years ago that the organization said went against its values.

She had warned that voting for Kamala Harris would risk turning America into a 'third world country.'

Boltinhouse is also a supporter of President Donald Trump, though that wasn't included in the organization's statement.

"This decision was not made lightly," the organizers said on Instagram. "It followed a thorough review of recently surfaced information and was based on the totality of the circumstances and our responsibility to preserve the integrity of the Miss North Carolina USA title and the values of our organization."

The posts were not included, but the NC Beat documented that Boltinhouse used the N-word numerous times between 2017 and 2018, and referred to herself as "toxic."

She had warned that voting for Kamala Harris would risk turning America into a "third world country" in another post and also shared a photograph of herself at a Trump rally, according to the Beat.

The discovery led to backlash from some who objected to her posts and called her a "self-hating, Trump-supporting, racist, ignorant women [sic] who does not speak for me or for any of the other ACTUAL PROUD HISPANAS."

Miss USA Chairman and CEO Thom Brodeur said that "racism, homophobia, transphobia, [and] language that strips any person of their dignity" are against the organization's values, but it's unclear if he was referring to her posts or her support of the president.

"As an organization entrusted with selecting and preparing women to represent our states on the national stage," the organization continued, "we must uphold the standards and values that our titleholders agree to embrace when accepting the honor of wearing the crown."

The incident is even more bizarre considering that Trump once owned the Miss USA pageant before he became president.

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Myla Hadley, the runner-up in the pageant contest, will take up the mantle of Miss North Carolina USA 2026.

Boltinhouse was the first Honduran model to win the Miss North Carolina USA title.

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