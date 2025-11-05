Coca-Cola doubles down on AI ads, still won't say 'Christmas'

Coca-Cola has responded to criticism over its AI-generated commercials with even more AI-generated art.

Following backlash for its AI-generated 2024 "Holidays Are Coming" ad, the company says that this year consumers should react more positively, as AI generation is "going forward."

'Real hard work writing some prompts for AI.'

For 2025, Coke has not only doubled down with its commercial, but tripled down amid criticism. The recent ad, created with Real Magic AI, depicts hosts of anthropomorphized squirrels, rabbits, dogs, and the brand's traditional polar bears. While the ad showed significant improvements since last year, it still has the usual AI follies of non-spinning wheels on Coca-Cola trucks and overdrawn hairlines that could still fool the naked eye.

However, Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola's head of generative AI, says not to believe the haters.

"Last year people criticized the craftsmanship. But this year the craftsmanship is 10 times better," Thakar said, per Hollywood Reporter. "There will be people who criticize — we cannot keep everyone 100% happy."

Thakar added, "But if the majority of consumers see it in a positive way, it's worth going forward."

One place Coke was certain to receive positive reinforcement was from its own team, which it showcased in a behind-the-scenes video praising its own hard work on the ad.

The commentary video praised five of Coke's AI specialists for parsing through 70,000 video clips in just 30 days to create the ad. Production used programs like OpenAI's Sora, Google's Veo 3, and Luma AI.

"It really feels like this work is, you know, actively shaping how storytelling is evolving. It shows Coca-Cola really reimagining the creative workflow, especially in this AI era," a female voiceover said.

"They landed on this super expressive hyperrealism, really cinematic scenes," a male voiceover added.

The video poured praise over Coca-Cola's team, which wrote prompts into AI programs about generating a "hyperrealistic panda animation," for example, scouring through generated videos. Refinements and filters were then shown as further examples of the hard work.

"Post-production is the new pre-production. Advanced reasoning models let artists plan and solve them early and making scenes feel real before production locks in," the female voiceover continued. "Combining human creativity with AI to turbocharge expression and imagination, giving creatives more freedom, speed, and control than ever before."

Viewers did not respond with the same positivity, though, even accusing the voiceovers of being AI themselves.

"Real hard work writing some prompts for AI," a viewer wrote.

"They're acting like this is something they should be proud of," another said.

One viewer called the idea of an "AI voiceover praising this ad compared to the actual human comments who dislike it" the beginning of a dystopian world.

Lost in the criticism of Coca-Cola's shift to nonhuman artists is its continued refusal to mention Christmas. Despite depictions of Christmas trees, Christmas lights, and, of course, Santa Claus, the word Christmas is never displayed or uttered.

Both videos happily displayed all the Americana related to the holiday but were careful never to mention the forbidden words: Merry Christmas.

