Democrats are finally admitting it: ‘Our goal is communism’

For years, progressives have worked to soften the public’s perception of their agenda with carefully chosen language — but that strategy is getting harder to maintain.

And after President Donald Trump claimed that they use the word “social democrat because it sounds so nice” when they really mean communism, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) argued that he only said that because socialism is so “popular.”

“I mean, he is ridiculous, but the reason he’s using communism is because he knows socialism is really popular,” Jayapal told Kaitlan Collins on CNN.

“So, he’s trying to turn this into communism when he knows that the ideas that social democrats are running on, that progressives are running on — universal health care, universal child care, making sure that people get paid higher wages — those are incredibly popular,” she continued.

“He’s trying to attach an ideology to it, a label that isn’t correct,” she added.

“Hold on a second,” “Pat Gray Unleashed” executive producer Keith Malinak says. “So, Jayapal, she just said that Trump is using the word ‘communism’ because he knows that socialism is popular.”

“So, can you flip that and say that she and her gang are using the word ‘socialism’ because they know the word ‘communism’ is unpopular?” he asks. “I mean, seriously, she’s basically saying the quiet part out loud.”

And David Jenkins of the Democratic Socialists of America has confirmed this, explaining on video, “Our goal is liberation. Our goal is communism.”

Gray doesn’t understand his logic, asking, “Since when has communism ever liberated anybody?”

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