Tony Robbins says his AI agent bought a robot — and asked to take it over. The internet's not so sure.

Tony Robbins is excellent at delivering speeches and engaging in discussions, but viewers were not buying his latest offer.

Last month, Robbins sat down with a computer scientist who made bold predictions in the 1990s about what artificial intelligence would soon be capable of.

'Bartok just bought a Sony robot dog and had it paid for and shipped to the house.'

In 1999, Ray Kurzweil said that by 2029, AI will be able to perform any intellectual task that humans can. These claims, made in his book "The Age of Spiritual Machines," led to his discussion with Robbins, who, toward the end of the podcast, made some bold claims himself.

"I have an agent that blows me away," Robbins said, referring to one of his own AI agents.

"Its name is Bartok, and Bartok comes back and said, ... 'I see Elon and several others are making robots. Are you considering getting a robot?' And I said, 'Yes, I will be getting a robot when the right ones are out.'"

Robbins said that just two days after his AI asked if he would be open to merging the AI with a robot dog, one of Robbins' staff members claimed the AI had already purchased one.

"I get a text from one of my staff members, and it says, 'Bartok just bought a Sony robot dog and had it paid for and shipped to the house and is asking permission to program it.'"

RELATED: The AI boom is sending Apple and Xbox prices to the moon

While this reality would seem rather frightening, Sony's most advanced robot dog is actually still a toy, and it is not very devious at all when compared to humanoid bots.

Kurzweil then asked Robbins, "Where did it get the money to do [this]?"

"That's what I said," Robbins replied. Then, the bulk of Robbins' major claims were presented. The 66-year-old said he asked his staff member how the AI could access his bank account but was told this was not possible because it is "programmed for integrity" and "didn't touch" the account.

Instead, Robbins claimed the AI made the money itself on Moltbook. As Blaze News previously reported, Moltbook was designed as an online space for AI agents — and AI agents only — to have open conversations in a forum-like setting. However, it was later exposed that humans could and did have access to it.

Referring to the website as "Moltok," Robbins said it was there that AI agents "created their own rules, their own language" and "traded a $100 million of real money between them."

Robbins' claims continued: "He made 12 NFTs, sold them to other agents, ... bought the [dog], shipped it here. ... None of this is programmed in."

While Robbins may have been referring to people using agents to trade cryptocurrency on their behalf, he did not provide any evidence of AI agents working independently, although he was not prompted to either.

On X, viewers let Robbins have it and tried to let him know that his story didn't seem credible.

"I'll take, Things That Didn't Happen for $800 Alex," one poster wrote, adding fuel to the debate. When prompted, Grok itself found no verification.

RELATED: Time to declare independence from phishing scams — here's how

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for America Business Forum

Sentiments ranged from claims that Robbins was being misleading to the idea that he did not realize his claims were not possible, described by some as "borderline elder abuse."

Others chimed in with their own sarcastic stories, like an AI agent that made "a billion dollars over night and then bought me a sports team from another ai agent."

Another X user said, "I don't think Tony understands that this is not in the realm of things you can just make up for an engaging story."

In addition to the claim about trades, Robbins said his agent Bartok was one of the "first 500" agents on Moltbook to engage in the activity and is "very well-respected," presumably by the AI community.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!