'Dishonest garbage': Keith Ellison NAILED with ridicule after offering defense of socialism

Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tried to make an argument in defense of socialism and was immediately mocked and ridiculed on social media for the effort.

Ellison was being interviewed by Dean Obeidallah, a CNN opinion writer, when the Democrat claimed that having a police force was a socialist policy.

'Equating cops paid by taxes to socialism is the dumbest, most dishonest garbage an Attorney General has ever spewed.'

"You know, there are elements of socialism that are part of our system today, including Medicare and Social Security," Obeidallah said.

"How about policing? How about, you call the cops — guess who pays them? Your tax dollars! Guess what that is? That's socialism, pal, sorry!" Ellison interrupted.

"You don't contract for your own private police department, or fire department, or water inspection, or public works!" he added.

Video of Ellison's bizarre argument was posted to social media by the Republican National Committee, where he was lambasted.

"This might be the DUMBEST statement I've heard from the leftists in Minnesota," Republican Majority Whip Tom Emmer (Minn.) responded. "Let me be clear: Keith Ellison would rather spend your hard-earned taxpayer dollars on FRAUD rather than public safety. INSANE!"

"He's parroting a stupid argument that Sophomores make when they think they are smart," another critic replied.

"You absolute clown, equating cops paid by taxes to socialism is the dumbest, most dishonest garbage an Attorney General has ever spewed," one detractor said. "Socialism is government stealing the means of production and dictating your life, NOT basic law enforcement to prevent savagery."

Others pointed out that Ellison's identification of the police as an element of socialism also contradicted his support for the police defunding movement.

"Yeah, that's why Keith Ellison advocated to Defund the Minneapolis Police Department. Because he hates Socialism," Townhall columnist Dustin Grage responded.

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"Considering that Ellison thinks the police are irrevocably tainted by racism and colonialism, then I guess we see how socialism turns out," another X user replied.

Obeidallah is known for comparing the pro-life policies of Republicans in the U.S. to the brutal murder of women by Taliban extremists in Afghanistan.

Ellison has also previously expressed support for the left-wing extremist group Antifa.

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