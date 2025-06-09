USA Today obliterated online over bizarre claim about transgender athletes

An opinion column in USA today has led to every reaction between bewilderment and abject ridicule for its inane attempt to reframe the debate about trans-identifying athletes.

The opinion column by Nancy Armour praised Olympic champion Simone Biles for her hysterical attacks on former swimming star Riley Gaines, who was defending female athletes from unfair competition from biological males identifying as females.

'How foolish. This is what LGBTQ brainwashing does. It turns brains to mush.'

After gushing over Biles' attacks on Gaines, Armour made the bizarre claim that there was no scientific evidence of a gender disparity in sports.

"There is no scientific evidence that transgender women athletes have a physical advantage over cisgender women athletes, but that hasn’t stopped Gaines from claiming they do," wrote Armour, who linked to another column she wrote about the controversy.

In that piece, she argued that there's no scientific evidence to support the claim that males identifying as females have an advantage over biological females because there just aren't enough athletes to complete a scientific study on their differences.

The nonsensical claim was immediately mocked on social media.

"Leftism is like an ouroboros: if you wait long enough, it will eat itself. The first-wave feminism of the early 20th century has morphed into this, where female 'greatness' is now defined as saying men must be included in women’s spaces," responded writer Kimberly Ross.

"This is a religious profession of faith at this point," said Washington Free Beacon editor Peter Hasson.

"What an absolutely pathetic headline by misogynistic USA Today," said author Robert Gagnon.

"Is Biles fine with males competing with her in floor tumbling and vault? Had enough males done so, she might not even have made the Olympic team, ever, let alone medal," Gagnon continued. "How foolish. This is what LGBTQ brainwashing does. It turns brains to mush."

Others pointed out the incongruity of Armour protecting her X account from her critics.

"Protects her tweets but doesn’t think women should be protected from physically competing against men," said writer Anna James Zeigler.

USA Today was similarly excoriated recently when a news article appeared to sympathize with the family of the suspect in the horrific terror attack on pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado. The White House said the suspect's wife and five children were illegally present in the U.S. and could be fast-tracked for deportation after the terror incident.

