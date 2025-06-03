Wife and numerous children of Boulder terror attack suspect to be deported: DHS

The investigation into the horrific attack on pro-Israel protesters in Boulder, Colorado, has led to the arrest and detention of an Egyptian suspect's wife and five children, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

A weekly demonstration by the “Run for Their Lives” grassroots organization against Hamas terror was itself the target of a heinous terror attack when a man firebombed the group with Molotov cocktails on Sunday.

A shirtless suspect was captured on cellphone video at the scene, and police were able to arrest the 45-year-old man identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national in the U.S. "illegally," according to DHS, after reportedly overstaying his visa.

The development of the family's arrest was first reported by Bill Melugin of Fox News, who said it was confirmed by several sources.

The family members are being processed for expedited removal, according to those sources, which would allow them to be deported without an immigration court hearing.

Soliman reportedly yelled, "Free Palestine!" during the attack, but law enforcement officials have been reticent to label the attack as terrorism pending the investigation. FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino have both characterized the attack as an act of terror.

Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images

At least eight people were harmed in the attack, with one seriously injured. Soliman is being detained at the Boulder County Jail on a $10 million bond.

“Evil struck,” said Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck. “Not with a drone, not with a bomb, not with a cyberattack or a coordinated cell, but with fire — ancient, primal, vicious.”

This is a developing story, and additional information may be added.

