Socialist surge: Minneapolis mayor left in the lurch after DFL Party endorses far-left challenger obsessed with race

Far-left candidates for mayoral positions have been gaining traction across the nation's largest cities. Most notably, socialist Zohran Mamdani defeated Democratic former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the race for New York City mayor, and now a similar figure is stepping up in Minneapolis.

Minnesota state Senator Omar Fateh, a self-styled progressive Democrat, announced on Saturday night that he had won the endorsement of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party to be Minneapolis mayor.

'This election should be decided by the entire city rather than the small group of people who became delegates, particularly in light of the extremely flawed and irregular conduct of this convention.'

"I am incredibly honored to be the DFL endorsed candidate for Minneapolis Mayor. This endorsement is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual. It’s a mandate to build a city that works for all of us," Fateh said in an X post on Saturday night.

Fateh won the endorsement of the DFL over the incumbent mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, who is also a Democrat. Frey responded to the news hours later, criticizing the selection process in which he lost the endorsement.

"I want to thank everyone who showed up to support my campaign. This election should be decided by our entire city, not by a handful of delegates," Jacob Frey, the incumbent mayor, said in a late Saturday night post on X.

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

"I look forward to a full debate with Sen. Fateh about our records and visions for our Minneapolis's future. Onward to November!" he added in the same post.

Mayor Frey's campaign manager, Sam Schulenberg, likewise criticized the process by which Fateh beat Frey for the endorsement. “This election should be decided by the entire city rather than the small group of people who became delegates, particularly in light of the extremely flawed and irregular conduct of this convention. Voters will now have a clear choice between the records and leadership of Sen. Fateh and Mayor Frey. We look forward to taking our vision to the voters in November,” Schulenberg said via a press release, according to KARE.



Omar Fateh has been accused of pushing anti-white sentiment while advocating for more immigration. In a 2023 speech, Fateh advocated for greater trust in immigrants and insinuated that white people were the real threat to American security, saying, "We heard [immigrants] are a threat to national security, but that's a flat-out lie."

He continued that the real national security threats "look like many of the members that sit in the front," allegedly referring to Republican state senators.

"The real threat comes from 'racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race,'" he continued, quoting Biden-era federal agencies.

Fateh faced an ethics complaint for allegedly insinuating during that speech that his Republican colleagues were violent extremists and white supremacists.

Minneapolis will hold a general election for mayor on November 4, 2025.

