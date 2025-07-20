‘I shot him in the head point-blank’: Democratic council president reveals jaw-dropping dark secret

A Pennsylvania Democrat made a chilling confession during a Wednesday city council meeting that may invite a criminal investigation.

The Erie City Council held its bi-monthly meeting earlier this week, during which council members addressed the recent death of Marchello Woodard, a man who was fatally shot.

'You know, Nick, I could blow your head off.'

During the meeting, council President Mel Witherspoon (D) explained why he had not attended the man's funeral or the rally held in his honor, claiming that the events "brought some things back to me that I thought was gone."

Witherspoon stated that when he was 17 years old, he lost a friend who was "shot with a double-barrel shotgun at close range."

He noted his involvement at the time with "the largest gang in Newark, New Jersey."

"I organize. We go over [to] Jersey City looking for the person," Witherspoon said, likely referring to the suspect. "Well, when we got there, we didn't realize it was a family. And when you talk Jersey City, and you talk family, you're talking the mafia."

RELATED: Black man blamed racism for arson at his home that killed 2 people — until an accomplice allegedly told police it was a scam

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

He explained that at the time of his high school graduation, he "had" to move, leaving the city and his parents, presumably because he was unable to cope with the death of his friend.

Witherspoon said that he went to Nebraska, where he continued going to school. He also noted that he purchased a gun once he arrived in the state.

"I played football and basketball. And the tackle, good guy, nice guy. And the guys came to my room, and we got high," he continued. "They left. I had the clip in my gun."

"Nick came in my room. I said, 'You know, Nick, I could blow your head off.' He said, 'Go ahead.' And I did," Witherspoon admitted.

“I shot him in the head point-blank," he declared.

Witherspoon did not provide Nick's full name or clarify his relationship to the individual.

RELATED: Man in wheelchair grabs gun during home invasion — then shocks crook with rare physical feat

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Witherspoon claimed that he spent only one night in jail and never went to court due to his familial connections.

"I went back to basketball. How did that happen? Because I had a family member, one of my uncles, he was involved with one of the [mafia] families. That family made a call from Newark, to New York, to Omaha ... where I was at, and I was out the next day," he said. "So that's having the right contact at the right time."

Witherspoon stated that it "all came back" to him when he heard about the death of Woodard.

Gannon University in Erie lists Witherspoon as one of its basketball hall of famers, noting that he played on the team for two years after transferring from Nebraska's Scottsbluff Junior College.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!