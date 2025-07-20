Cop says he 'witnessed a naked female straddling the male driver' in a moving RV. Then came her shameless confession.

A bizarre story has surfaced out of West Virginia featuring police busting a couple who allegedly were discovered in more than a few compromising positions.

A patrolman with the Bluefield Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a recreational vehicle around 12:23 p.m. July 2, according to a complaint obtained by the Smoking Gun.

The police officer said, 'I inquired about their actions while the vehicle was in motion, to which Ms. Bryant candidly responded, "We were f**king."'

"I witnessed a naked female straddling the male driver while the vehicle was in motion," the officer wrote in the complaint.

The officer said the driver initially disregarded the police cruiser's flashing lights and maintained a "rolling pace" for approximately half a mile.

The patrolman stated that a passerby tipped off police that the vehicle's occupants had "switched seats."

Once the RV stopped, the officer said 35-year-old Shannon Bryant was sitting in the driver's seat and 48-year-old Matthew McDonnell was sitting in the passenger's seat.

The patrolman noted that Bryant appeared to be "highly intoxicated."

McDonnell told the cop that he and Bryant were both naked and "attempting to engage in sexual activity while driving."

McDonnell allegedly admitted that he and Bryant switched seats once they saw the police cruiser, even though he knew Bryant was impaired.

In addition, a K-9 unit indicated the possible presence of drugs in the RV.

The officer noted that the following were found after a probable-cause search: a glass pipe with white residue "consistent with narcotics use," a bag containing a white powder, a "green leafy substance consistent with marijuana," and a "piece of burnt foil, commonly used to smoke narcotics."

When the police officer checked the vehicle's VIN and the registration, it was discovered that the RV was stolen in Princeton, West Virginia — roughly 10 miles from the location of the traffic stop.

The officer administered a field sobriety test to Bryant, and the cop said she appeared to show "significant signs of impairment."

WVNS-TV reported that Bryant was transported to the WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital for a toxicology screening. While at the hospital, Bryant allegedly told the patrolman that McDonnell had disposed of multiple incriminating items at the traffic stop. Police said they recovered the incriminating items upon returning to the crime scene.

According to WVNS, Bryant was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a schedule I controlled substance, unlawful possession of a schedule V controlled substance, DUI-drug, indecent exposure, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

McDonnell was arrested and reportedly charged with unlawful possession of a schedule I controlled substance, unlawful possession of a schedule V controlled substance, permitting DUI, reckless driving, indecent exposure, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Citing court records, WVNS reported that McDonnell had outstanding arrest warrants out of Tazewell County, Virginia.

McDonnell was booked at the Southern Regional Jail and was being held under an $8,000 bond.

McDonnell and Bryant pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to the New York Post.

